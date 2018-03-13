Sports Digest

Raiders Draw Toledo in WNIT

FAIRBORN — The Wright State University women’s basketball team received its fourth straight bid to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on March 12 and will play Friday, March 16 at Toledo. Time will be announced.

The Raiders, 23-10, played at Toledo in the first round of the 2015 WNIT, falling 72-64. The Rockets are currently 17-14 on the season and are riding a four-game losing streak, including a first-round Mid-American Conference tournament game to Kent State, 80-76, in overtime.

Bellbrook state tourney tickets on sale

BELLBROOK — Pre-sale tickets for the Bellbrook High School girls basketball team’s Division II state semifinal basketball game, set for 1 p.m. Friday, March 16 at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus, are available at the high school athletic office. Bellbrook takes on Gates Mills Gilmour Academy for a chance at playing for the state championship.

General public ticket sales will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 14 and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 15. The pre-sale tickets are $8 each. Tickets will be $10 at the Schottenstein Center.

Yellow Jackets earn 8-2 win

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Sean Masiakiewicz came off the bench with his first three career hits and Cedarville University’s baseball team ended its Spring Break tour with an 8-2 non-conference victory March 10 at Paine College. CU took a 2-1 lead into the eighth inning when Jesse Bush provided some insurance with a two-run double.

Two more runs came across on a wild pitch. Starting pitcher Noah Schleinitz, 2-0, went the first six innings. He allowed one earned run with three strikeouts. Hunter Kraynak and Nate Robinson took care of the final three innings for the Yellow Jackets, 4-8 overall.

They play again at 1 p.m. Friday, March 16 at Lake Erie.

Cedarville rally stuns WC

CLERMONT, Fla. — Cedarville scored four times in the seventh inning to surprise West Chester, 4-1, on the last day of The Spring Games, March 9 at the National Softball Training Complex.

Assumption College (Mass.) ended the Yellow Jackets’ stay with a 3-1 setback to close out Spring Break. CU entered its final at-bat vs. West Chester trailing 1-0 and only one hit to its credit. The Jackets bounced back with the help of four hits, two errors and a walk. Hannah Lord scored the first run on a wild pitch and Sarah Parsons doubled in the go ahead tally. Danae Fields two-out infield hit scored Parsons and Kaitlyn Woerner came across when the throw was wide of first base.

The team plays again at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 22 on Lady Jacket Field against visiting Urbana University.

CU tennis team wins

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The University of the Sciences (Pa.) nipped Cedarville University, 5-4, in the final collegiate tennis match in Florida played March 9 at the Star Island Resort and Club.

The Yellow Jackets, 4-7 overall, took the early lead by winning two doubles matches. Alex Totten and Jonathan Class needed a 7-2 tiebreaker for a 9-8 decision at the No. 1 spot. Philip Brumbaugh and Ryan Cvammen teamed up for an 8-5 victory at No. 2 doubles. Class was a three-set winner at No. 2 singles while No. 6 Chris Tsibouris won in straight sets.

CU plays again at noon Saturday, March 17 at Davis & Elkins.

Jackets win four matches

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Cedarville University women’s tennis team knocked off the University of Mary (N.D.), 7-2, at Sanlando Park to complete a Spring Break trip that resulted in four victories in five matches, March 8.

The Yellow Jackets, 6-5 overall, took a 2-1 advantage coming out of doubles. Points were scored by the No. 2 doubles team of Janelle English and Rosie Thompson as well as No. 3 Olivia Ancil and Deanna Whalen. Five of the six singles matches went the full three sets and CU won four of them. That list includes No. 1 Liana English, No. 2 Thompson, No. 4 Ancil, and No. 6 Whalen, who all needed to go the distance. Audra Kearney claimed her match in the No. 5 spot in straight sets.

The women play again at 3 p.m. Friday, March 23 at Brescia University in Owensboro, Ky.

GVSU too much for Cedarville

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Grand Valley State hammered out 19 hits to cruise to a 16-2 college baseball result over the Cedarville University Yellow Jackets in the Sunshine State Games, March 8 at Osceola Heritage Park.

The Lakers, 7-4, jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings and limited Cedarville to seven hits for the contest. Thad Ferguson finished 2-for-3 at the plate and Ross Melchior belted his third home run of the spring — a two-run shot in the eighth inning. Jesse Bush doubled while Matthew Biermann, Drew Minnich, and Nate Robinson added singles for the Jackets, 3-8.

Xenia taking Hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Click on the Athletics link, then you’ll find the Athletic Hall of Fame link there. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet and stroller friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information. Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Club offers Learn-to-Row class

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 13-15, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 13; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 15. For information or to register www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

