All-Star Basketball game postponed to Thursday, March 22nd

PIQUA — The inaugural Bill Moss Memorial Underclass All-Star Game, originally scheduled for March 21, has been postoponed to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 22 at Edison State Community College. The game will feature many of the top girls high school basketball players in the Miami Valley.

Locally, Carroll’s Julia Keller and Allie Stefanek, and Beavercreek’s Alyssa Hall, are scheduled to play in the 6 p.m. Division I-II game. Legacy Christian’s Emily Riddle and Greeneview’s Sylvie Sonneman are scheduled to play in the 7:30 p.m. Division III-IV game.

In between games, several of the area’s top seniors will be recognized for their successful season. Admission is $5.

Previously held at Urbana High School, this third-annual event now takes on the name of former Urbana head coach Bill Moss, who tragically passed away during this past season. He spent four decades in the sport.

Below is a listing of the Miami Valley area players scheduled to compete:

Division 1-2 North

Mya Jackson, 5-7 2019, Wilmington

Abigail Dickson, 5-2 2021, Valley View

Julie Keller, 6-0 2020, Carroll

Lauren Hapgood, 5-8 2019, Oakwood

Chloe Smith, 5-9 2019, Valley View

Corinne Thomas, 5-9 2019, Tecumseh

Allie Stefanek, 5-7 2020, Carroll

Presley Griffitts, 5-11 2019, Tecumseh

Mikala Morris, 6-2 2019, Kenton Ridge

McKenzi Saunders, 5-5 2020, Middletown Madison

Division 1-2 South

Alexis Hutchison, 5-8 2019, Centerville

Nyla Hampton, 5-7 2020, Wayne

Alyssa Hall, 5-9 2021, Beavercreek

Sha’Mya Leigh, 5-10 2019, Trotwood Madison

Mickayla Perdue, 5-8 2021, Springfield

Madison Bartley, 6-3 2020, Fairmont

Olivia Trice, 5-9 2020, Wayne

Kendall Folley, 5-7 2021,Lebanon

Shalaya Heath, 6-0 2019, Northmont

Sam Chable, 5-7 2019, Centerville

Division 3-4 East

Morgan Haney, 5-7 2019, Miami East

Corina Conley, 6-0 2020, Franklin Monroe

Kenna Gray, 5-6 2021, Bethel

Sammi Whiteman, 5-7 2019, Covington

Kayla O’Daniel, 5-7 2020, Arcanum

Kristen Dickison, 5-6 2019, Milton Union

Lissa Siler, 5-7 2020, Tri Village

Aubrey Stupp, 5-11 2020, Tri County North

Abbigail Peterson, 5-6 2020, Springfield Catholic

Maddie Downing, 6-0 2020, Tri Village

Division 3-4 West

Nicole Sims, 5-3 2019, Preble Shawnee

Emily Riddle, 5-8 2019, Legacy Christian

Ivy Wolf, 5-5 2021, Minster

Kasey Schipfer, 5-8 2020, Mechanicsburg

Rachel Murray, 5-7 2019, Waynesville

Courtney Prenger, 6-2 2019, Minster

Sylvie Sonneman, 5-10 2020, Greeneview

Reagan Ware, 5-6 2020, Greenon

Elly Schipfer, 5-10, 2019, Mechanicsburg

Marissa Meiring, 5-9 2020, Fort Loramie