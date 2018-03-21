Curtis named to All-Ohio third team

GREENE COUNTY — Xenia junior guard Samari Curtis was named to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association’s Division I All-Ohio team this week. Curtis, who has verbally committed to become a Xavier University Musketeer after high school, was named to the OPSWA D-I All-Ohio third team.

“It says a lot about the work that he puts in,” Buccaneers coach Kent Anderson said. “The individual work that he puts in is relentless. … The moment we get put out of the tournament, the next day he’s in the weight room. He’s extremely driven toward being good at basketball, and it showed this season. … All the accolades he’s gotten, they’re all very well deserved.”

Xenia Community Schools did not have school on Wednesday due to inclement weather. As a result, Curtis could not be reached for comment.

Curtis was named to the Division I All-Ohio Honorable Mention team last season. In the past 30 years, Curtis is the only Xenia Buccaneer to repeat All-Ohio honors.

According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association website’s basketball records, Cody Phillippi is listed as having earned Honorable Mention honors while a Xenia Buccaneer during the 2012-‘13 season. Others to receive state recognition since 1988 are: Robert Siwo (Second Team All-Ohio in 2001-‘02); Coach Phil Anderson (Tri-Coach of the Year with Dave Cady of Canton McKinley and Dean Washington of Columbus Marion-Franklin in 1991-‘92); and Shannon Hamilton (Honorable Mention, 1988-‘89).

Curtis surpassed the 1,000-point mark during the 2017-‘18 boys high school basketball season. He finished as the leading scorer in the Greater Western Ohio Conference for the second consecutive year. He led the GWOC with a 30.4 points per game average after leading the conference with a 24.1 points-per-game clip last season.

According to the GWOC’s website statistics, The 6-foot-4 guard currently has 1,197 career points scored in 55 games played in his three-year career thus far.

The 247.com recruiting website ranks Curtis the fourth-best shooting guard in Ohio, 142nd nationally, out of all high school classes. He committed to play collegiately at Xavier on Feb. 5.

Xenia finished the season at 11-12 overall, 7-7 in the GWOC American South and lost in the first round of the postseason to Fairmont.

The best news for Anderson and Buccaneer boys high school basketball fans is that Curtis will be back in XHS colors for his senior season.

“It’s hard to ask for more when a kid scores more than 30 points a game and averages five rebounds, five assists and everything else, but he’s gotta do more in terms of leadership next season. We’ll have possibly four sophomores and a freshman on varsity next year, depending on how things play out. So he’s now going to have to be that ultimate leader, along with being the competitor that he is. … Knowing him, he’ll take the challenge and do well. I just hope he stays healthy for a full year.”

Curtis missed five games in February with concussion symptoms suffered in a game at Bellbrook. He missed six games as a sophomore, but played a full season as a freshman.

There were no Greene County area players in Divisions II through IV selected for state recognition.

A full listing of the OPSWA All-Ohio selections can be found on our websites at xeniagazette.com and fairborndailyherald.com.

Xenia junior Samari Curtis (15) puts up a jump shot in the Division I sectional basketball first-round game against Kettering Fairmont, Feb. 24 in Trotwood. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_SamariCurtis2_PS.jpg Xenia junior Samari Curtis (15) puts up a jump shot in the Division I sectional basketball first-round game against Kettering Fairmont, Feb. 24 in Trotwood. File photos In a very physical game on the road in Bellbrook, Samari Curtis scores on a first-half layup, Jan. 26 in a 66-59 Xenia win. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_SamariCurtis_PS-copy.jpg In a very physical game on the road in Bellbrook, Samari Curtis scores on a first-half layup, Jan. 26 in a 66-59 Xenia win. File photos Buccaneers junior guard Samari Curtis scores in a home game against Sidney on Dec. 5, 2017 at Xenia High School. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_SamariCurtisLayin_PS.jpg Buccaneers junior guard Samari Curtis scores in a home game against Sidney on Dec. 5, 2017 at Xenia High School. File photos In a Greater Western Ohio Conference American South divisional battle with Stebbins, Samari Curtis (15) slams home a dunk, Dec. 8, 2017 in Xenia. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_SamariCurtisSlam_PS.jpg In a Greater Western Ohio Conference American South divisional battle with Stebbins, Samari Curtis (15) slams home a dunk, Dec. 8, 2017 in Xenia. File photos Samari Curtis led the Greater Western Ohio Conference in scoring with a 30.4 points-per-game average this season. He has verbally committed to play at Xavier University after graduation from high school. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_CurtisFreeThrow_PS.jpg Samari Curtis led the Greater Western Ohio Conference in scoring with a 30.4 points-per-game average this season. He has verbally committed to play at Xavier University after graduation from high school. File photos

By John Bombatch

