Sports Digest

Cross named All-Ohio Honorable Mention

CEDARVILLE — Due to a typographical omission, the high school listing for Cedarville sophomore Colby Cross was inadvertently omitted from the 2018 Prep Sports Writers Association All-Ohio team listings.

Cross was named to the Division IV Honorable Mention team, joining Xenia junior Samari Curtis as the only Greene County area student athletes to receive All-Ohio recognition this season.

A 5-foot-10 guard, Cross averaged 19 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this season. He was named to the All-Ohio Heritage Conference first team, finishing second in Player of the Year voting for the OHC’s South Division.

Sinclair doubleheader postponed

XENIA — Due to the forecast snowfall, Saturday’s March 24 Sinclair Community College baseball doubleheader with Cuyahoga CC is being postponed until 2 p.m. Monday March 26 at Grady’s Field on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex. Two seven-inning games will be played.

The Gem City Sports Network will be broadcasting the games on radio1.gemcitysports.com.

Bellbrook hires two coaches

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook High School Athletic Department announced the hiring of a new boys varsity soccer coach and a new varsity golf coach, March 20.

Bob Parks has been named the new boys varsity soccer coach. The former head of the school’s junior varsity program has been involved with the varsity program as an assistant coach for the past 19 years. He was named Miami Valley and State of Ohio Assistant Coach of the Year in 2007 and 2008.

Jeff Scohy joins Bellbrook as the varsity golf coach after previously serving as assistant coach at the United States Air Force Academy, where he led the recruiting program and instructed multiple physical education program for USAF cadets. Scohy has qualified for 14 United States Golf Association tournaments.

Saints to hold Spring game

XENIA — The Ohio Valley Saints semi-professional football team will host its inaugural Gray vs. White Spring Game at 4 p.m. March 24 at Clinton-Massie High School in Clarksville.

Tickets are $5, $3 for military personnel, children 13 and under get in free. A limited number of Saints T-shirts will be on sale, too. The Saints are based out of Xenia, with their home games to be played at the Athletes In Action Sports Complex. The first Saints preseason game is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 7 against the Dayton Hornets at Chaminade Julienne High School.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA. The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information. Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com.

Club offering Learn-to-Row class

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 13-15, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 13; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 15. For information or to register www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html.

CSU hosting Spring Showcase

WILBERFORCE — Central State University supporters will get a chance to preview the 2018 Marauders at this year’s Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at McPherson Stadium.

After a strong off season of recruiting along with a core group of players returning, the Marauders are poised to climb up the standings in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under Head Coach Cedric Pearl. Pearl enters his fifth season at the helm of the CSU football program.

Xenia taking hall nominations

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Kil-Kare drifting registration now open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant.

Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time. Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free.

Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

