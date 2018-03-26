Benzinger in inaugural NCAA 3-on-3 tourney

FAIRBORN — Wright State University men’s basketball senior Grant Benzinger will take part in the 2018 Final Four festivities, participating in the inaugural 3-on-3 National Championship.

The inaugural 3-on-3 National Championship will pit all-star teams from college basketball’s 32 NCAA Division I conferences against each other in a 3-day, 3-on-3 basketball tournament that will award a $100,000 prize pool.

All participating players must be seniors who have officially exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

A player selection committee comprised of college basketball experts from a number of national media outlets helped identify and determine those nominated to compete.

The event will take place Friday, March 30 through Sunday, April 1 at St. Mary’s University’s Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio.

Preliminary rounds will be broadcast live on Twitter, with the semifinal and championship rounds airing live on ESPN2 and the ESPN app.

Benzinger finished his career with many titles and records, but none so nice as 2018 Horizon League Champions. For the first time since 2007, the Raiders won the Horizon League tournament title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. He finished with the school records for threes made (291) and threes attempted (731), is a member of the Wright State 1,000-point club with 1,451 career points, and belongs to the 500-rebound club with 527 rebounds.

He played in 132 games with 107 starts, averaging almost 30 minutes a game. The Cincinnati native averaged 11 points and four rebounds a game during his four-year career. As a senior, he was named first-team All Horizon League and the MVP of the Horizon League Tournament.

Benzinger will team with Jalen Hayes and Kendrick Nunn of Oakland and Lavone Holland II of Northern Kentucky.

For more information on this event, including tickets, media information, tournament format, and complete field, log onto www.3x3uhoops.com.

Information courtesy of Wright State University Athletics www.wsuraiders.com/.