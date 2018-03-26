Sports Digest

Men’s tennis beats Bonnies

FAIRBORN — The Wright State men’s tennis team was back in action March 25 for a match with the Bonnies of St. Bonaventure, winning 6-1.

Wright State received singles wins from Michal Kianicka, Param Pun, Javier Alvarez, Marcel Ueltzhoeffer and Carlos Estrada. On the doubles side, the teams of Kianicka-Fernando Nardelli and Estrada-Pun claimed victory for the Raiders.

The Raiders will travel Friday, March 30 to take on Illinois-Chicago in a Horizon League match up.

WSU women take two

FAIRBORN — The Wright State women’s tennis team returned to the court March 25 for matches against St. Bonaventure and Ohio Northern. The Raiders swept all singles and doubles matches on the day, winning both matches by a score of 7-0.

WSU will return to action Friday, March 30, as they travel to Chicago against the Flames of UIC.

Raiders edged by Panthers

FAIRBORN — The Wright State baseball team’s come back fell short as the Raiders lost to Milwaukee 3-2 on March 25 at Nischwitz Stadium.

The Panthers scored once in the second and twice in the third as the Raiders used a two-run home run from Gabe Snyder in the eighth, driving in Peyton Burdick to cut the lead. J.D. Orr, Burdick, Alex Alder, Chase Slone and Brandon Giltrow all picked up one hit each for WSU. Wright State is now 13-8 and 4-2 in the Horizon League.

WSU men defeat NKU

FAIRBORN — The Wright State men’s tennis team returned to the court March 25 for a Horizon League match up with Northern Kentucky, winning the match 7-0. Wright State swept all singles and doubles matches on the day.

The Raiders play again at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 1 as they host St. Bonaventure.

Cedarville wins Emory Invitational

ATLANTA — Cedarville University won four events and totaled 15 top-five finishes in all, in winning the men’s team championship March 24 at the Emory Invitational to begin the outdoor track & field schedule.

Three of the victories came during the final day of competition on Saturday. Freshman Tommy Ansiel won the pole vault by clearing 15-11 (4.85 meters) which met the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard.

Jonathan Scouten won the shot put with a heave of 47-5 (14.45m) while Kevin Gideon took first in the 1,500 meters by 0.01 seconds with a mark of 4:02.93.

The Yellow Jackets won the 22-team meet with 117 points. Tennessee Wesleyan was second with 73 points while Columbus State was third with 72.

Jackets runners-up

ATLANTA — The CU Lady Jackets wrapped up their stay March 24 at the Emory Invitational with a second-place showing in the outdoor track & field opener. Host Emory won the 24-team meet with 146.75 points. Cedarville was next with 77 points while Hope College (Mich.) was third with 71.

Freshman pole vaulter Madeline Barnes had CU’s lone victory on the final day when she cleared 11-5.75 (3.50 meters). Sarah Hoffman placed third in the 1,500 meters in 4:44.81 and Carly Rose was fifth in 4:48.23.

The Yellow Jacket Collegiate Open will be held starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 31 at Cedarville University.

Lady Jackets claim G-MAC opener

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Cedarville bounced back in singles to defeat Kentucky Wesleyan, 5-2, to begin the Great Midwest Athletic Conference schedule in a women’s tennis match played indoors March 24.

The Yellow Jackets (8-5) trailed 2-1 coming out of the doubles. The lone point was secured by No. 1 Liana English and Halie Hardwick, 8-0. Cedarville needed four points in singles in the match that was played to the point of decision.

They play again 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 30 at home versus Findlay at the Johnson-Murdoch Tennis Complex in Cedarville.

Walsh chills Jackets twice

NORTH CANTON — Walsh jumped out to early leads in both college baseball games and swept a Great Midwest Athletic Conference twinbill from Cedarville, March 24 at Biery Stadium.

The host Cavaliers won by scores of 8-3 and 7-1. In the nine-inning first game, Walsh scored three runs in the first inning and five more in the fourth. All three Yellow Jacket tallies came in the fifth inning. Thad Ferguson delivered a sacrifice fly while the other two runs scored on errors. A four-run second inning fueled the victory in the nightcap for the Cavaliers, 11-9 and 5-3 G-MAC.

Hillsdale shuts down Jackets

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Hillsdale remained unbeaten in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference with a convincing 9-0 victory against Cedarville in a men’s college tennis match played March 24 inside the Biermann Center. The Chargers improved to 8-6 overall and 4-0 G-MAC while CU drops to 8-5 and 1-1.

Hillsdale, playing in its first Great Midwest Athletic Conference season, swept through the doubles to take an early 3-0 lead. The hosts took all six singles matches in straight sets.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

