Soggy day for Greene County sports

On a field more suitable for water polo, Mother Nature appears to have scored a goal with a piece of driftwood on Rotary Park’s soccer field No. 2 in Beavercreek.

A rain-soaked softball rests next to the equally drenched pitching rubber at Joan Dautel Field, April 4 at Fairborn’s Community Park.

Water collects behind the backstop at Jane Dautel Field, April 4 in Fairborn, home of the Fairborn Skyhawks girls softball team.

Members of the Ohio Galaxies FC girls soccer team take a water break, during Wednesday’s April 4 Open Play practice on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex rain resistant artificial turf soccer fields in Xenia.

The artificial turf on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex softball diamond No. 2 appeared to drain well, but the infield was another story, April 4 in Xenia.

Believe it or not, this is an encouraging April 4 photo of the Rotary Park soccer fields in Beavercreek. Roughly 24 hours earlier, these fields were almost completely under water.

The playing vests of the Ohio Galaxies girls high school-aged soccer teams added color to an otherwise dull and soggy day, April 4 at the Athletes In Action Sports Complex soccer fields in Xenia.