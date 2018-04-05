Sports Digest

No. 1 Moeller defeats Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek, ranked No. 6 in the latest Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association Division I state poll, was defeated by No. 1 Moeller, April 5 by scores of 18-25, 25-21, 19-25, 17-25.

Michael Abbitt recorded 14 kills, Naumann Hussain doled out 35 assists to go with two aces, Ryan Hill had 17 digs and Riley Bell three blocks for the Beavers, now 3-1. Beavercreek will participate in the Pickerington North Quad on Saturday, April 7. They’ll play Stow-Munroe Falls at 9 a.m., Mt. Vernon at 10:15 a.m. and then host Pickerington North at 11:45 a.m.

Cedarville, Greeneview boys earn OHC honors

SPRINGFIELD — The Ohio Heritage Conference announced it’s 2017-‘18 boys high school basketball all-conference teams on April 5 and five student athletes from Cedarville and Greeneview were listed.

Greeneview senior Mason Schneider was named the OHC’s South Division Player of the Year. Schneider and Cedarville’s Colby Cross both were named to the All-OHC South Division first team.

Rams sophomore Gabe Caudill was a second-team OHC South selection, while Cedarville freshman Trent Koening and Greeneview junior Nick Clevenger were both named to the OHC South’s Honorable Mention team.

Area girls dominate OHC selections

SPRINGFIELD — Cedarville standout Ise Bolender was named the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division’s Player of the Year, and six other Greene County-area girls high school basketball players received recognition as well.

Four of the five OHC South first-team selections were from either Cedarville or Greeneview. Joining Bolender on the team were fellow Indian Maggie Coe and Greeneview’s Frankie Fife and Faith Strickle.

Greeneview’s Sylvie Sonneman was named to the All-OHC South second team, while Rams teammates Kenzie Harding and Gabby Boyer both received Honorable Mention.

Beavercreek Soccer Seeks JVB Coach

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School has an opening for a girls soccer Assistant Varsity Coach. Primary responsibility for this position is to be the JVB head coach. Candidates should apply at www.daytonareaschooljobs.esu.k12.oh.us.

Spring 5K set for April 14

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA. The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event T-shirt. After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Hall nomination deadline near

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Raiders taking ticket deposits

FAIRBORN — Wright State University’s athletic department is now taking deposits for 2018-19 men’s basketball season tickets. Fans can place a $50 per seat deposit (excluding courtside seats) which, if done by April 20, includes a picture of the 2017-18 Motor City Madness Championship team, with a personalized message from head coach Scott Nagy.

New season ticket deposits are non-refundable, and can be placed online or by calling the WSU Ticket Office at 937-775-4934. Current season ticket holders do not need to put down a deposit.

Platinum level donors receive two courtside seats to Men’s basketball regular season home games. For more information or to reserve your courtside seats, please contact Evan Neubert, Ticket Sales Coordinator, at 937-775-4934 or evan.neubert@wright.edu.

Club hosting Learn-to-Row class

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 13-15, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 13; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 15. For information or to register www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html.

Marauders Spring game set

WILBERFORCE — Central State University supporters will get a chance to preview the 2018 Marauders at this year’s Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at McPherson Stadium.

After a strong off season of recruiting along with a core group of players returning, the Marauders are poised to climb up the standings in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under Head Coach Cedric Pearl. Pearl enters his fifth season at the helm of the CSU football program.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

