Sports Digest

Rams fall in extra innings

JAMESTOWN — Visiting Dayton Christian scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to claim a 10-8 extra-inning high school baseball win April 5 at Greeneview High. For the Rams, Jon Brakeall had two hits and two runs batted in. Braydan Dobney and Mitchell Hines each pitched three strikeouts. Zach Hackney hit a double in the bottom of the sixth inning to help push the game into extra innings with two RBI.

Greeneview (1-2 overall) was scheduled to play at London Madison Plains on April 6. They’ll return to Ohio Heritage Conference play on Monday, April 9 when they are scheduled to host Southeastern.

Beavercreek seeks JVB coach

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School has an opening for a girls soccer Assistant Varsity Coach. Primary responsibility for this position is to be the JVB head coach. Candidates should apply at www.daytonareaschooljobs.esu.k12.oh.us.

Raiders taking ticket deposits

FAIRBORN — Wright State University’s athletic department is now taking deposits for 2018-19 men’s basketball season tickets. Fans can place a $50 per seat deposit (excluding courtside seats) which, if done by April 20, includes a picture of the 2017-18 Motor City Madness Championship team, with a personalized message from head coach Scott Nagy.

New season ticket deposits are non-refundable, and can be placed online or by calling the WSU Ticket Office at 937-775-4934. Current season ticket holders do not need to put down a deposit.

Platinum level donors receive two courtside seats to Men’s basketball regular season home games. For more information or to reserve your courtside seats, please contact Evan Neubert, Ticket Sales Coordinator, at 937-775-4934 or evan.neubert@wright.edu.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA. The cost is $20 per person. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Club hosting Learn-to-Row class

DAYTON — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host its spring learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, April 13-15, at the club’s boathouse on East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class, open to men and women, covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. Sessions are from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 13; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 14; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 15. For information or to register www.daytonboatclub.org/adult-learn-to-row.html.

Marauders Spring game set

WILBERFORCE — Central State University supporters will get a chance to preview the 2018 Marauders at this year’s Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at McPherson Stadium.

After a strong off season of recruiting along with a core group of players returning, the Marauders are poised to climb up the standings in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under Head Coach Cedric Pearl. Pearl enters his fifth season at the helm of the CSU football program.

Hall nomination deadline near

XENIA — The Xenia Athletic Hall of Fame committee is now taking nominations for the 2018 Athletic Hall of Fame induction class.

Nomination forms can be found on the Xenia Community Schools website. Any individual, team, coach and/or community contributor associated with Xenia Central, Xenia High, Xenia East and/or Spring Valley can be nominated. The deadline for nominations is April 10. Contact Gregg Cross 937-372-5417 with any questions.

Drifting registration now open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Sabo bobblehead available

CINCINNATI — The first player bobblehead in the 2018 Reds Hall of Fame & Museum series is Chris Sabo, the 1988 Rookie of the Year and member of the Reds Hall of Fame Class of 2010.

Sabo played for the Reds from 1988 to 1993 and again in 1996 and became a fan favorite for his hard-nosed style of play as well as his trademark goggles. The three-time All-Star hit .270 for the Reds with 812 career hits and 116 stolen bases. He also played a key role in the sweep of the Oakland A’s in the 1990 World Series.

Admission to the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum is $10 for adults, $8 for students/seniors, and $6 for active military/veterans. Children four and younger are free.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

