Harlow wins 700th in bitter cold Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Northmont Head Coach Chuck Harlow has seen his share of high school baseball games, but he said his 700th win was probably one of the coldest.

“It was easily the coldest!” he laughed after taking photos with family and friends after his historic win. “In the spring, you’re gonna have days like this. I’m just really thrilled with the way our kids played tonight. They did a great job.”

Northmont scored in every inning in a 13-5 win over Beavercreek, April 6 on a cold and soggy Beavercreek ball diamond. By the time the game finally ended, the lightless BHS ball field was almost as dark as it was cold and gloomy.

With a blustery wind, and a light and steady rain, the temperatures dropped into the upper 30s by the time Friday night’s game had ended.

The visiting Thunderbolts scored single runs in each of the first four innings, to grab a 4-0 lead. Beavercreek responded with a single run in the bottom of the fourth, but that only seemed to make Northmont mad.

The ‘Bolts bashed home four runs in the fifth inning, four more in the sixth, and a single run for good measure in the top of the seventh.

Beavercreek tacked on three runs in the bottom of the fifth, and another run in the sixth, but stranded two runners in the final seventh to mercifully end the game.

Beavers coach Brandon Long said there will be days like this.

“I wanna say congratulations to Chuck. Seven hundred victories is a big deal,” Long said. “It just turned out to be a pretty sloppy day. … At the end of the game, the weather did have an effect on our pitchers. But in the early innings, the weather was fine, we just didn’t throw strikes. You start a ballgame like that, and give away a bunch of free passes, you’re not going to win many.”

According to the Ohio High School Athletic Association, Harlow became the ninth coach to reach the 700 wins mark in Ohio high school baseball history with Friday’s win. Hebron Lakewood’s Don Thorp (1973-2010) is the only coach to have surpassed the 800 mark in Ohio history with 846.

“Seven hundreds wins is a longevity thing,” Harlow said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have 34 consecutive one-year contracts at Northmont, and five consecutive contracts at Dixie. It’s a lot of wins and I’m really proud of our kids, and proud of every kid that played for us. All our assistant coaches, and the coaches’ wives, who put up with this stuff.

“It’s just a real thrill. It’s not just an honor for me, it’s for our program.”

Northmont is now 4-3 overall this season. They won two of five games during a Florida Spring Break trip, and have now won two straight in frozen Ohio. The ‘Bolts are scheduled to next play at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 7 at Butler.

Beavercreek lost its first game of the regular season on Friday and is now 2-1 overall, 1-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s National East division. The Beavers are scheduled to host Lakota East for a 1 p.m. Saturday game, April 7 at Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium in Fairborn.

Senior Gary DeMartino dives safely back to first base, as Northmont's Ryan Pullens looks to make the catch, during Friday's April 6 high school baseball game at Beavercreek High School. Northmont baseball coach Chuck Harlow (cap) looks on with his assistants as Beavercreek's Dylan Salyers gets hit with a pitch, during Friday's high school baseball game. The Thunderbolts won 13-5, giving Harlow his 700th career win. Northmont centerfielder Caden Cronebach makes the catch of a Beavercreek fly ball, as he collides with Thunderbolt second baseman Garrett McGough, in Friday's 13-5 win over the host Beavers. The final inning of Friday's game was as dark and gloomy as it was cold. Beavercreek's Austin Nuessgen fouls off a pitch delivered by Northmont reliever Jason Kohr. 'How many umps do you see?' Athletic trainers look over Beavercreek catcher Joey Riedel after the senior took a foul ball off his face mask, Friday April 6 at Beavercreek High. Riedel stayed in the game.

