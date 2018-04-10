Sports Digest

Mechanicsburg mauls Rams

MECHANICSBURG — Host Mechanicsburg scored five runs in the fifth inning, then four more in the sixth, to claim a 11-1 run-ruled win over Greeneview on Tuesday April 10. The visiting Rams briefly led 1-0 after one inning of play. Allison Simpson singled twice, Bryce Ratliff had a double and knocked in the only Greeneview run, and Caitlin Sweat also doubled, in the loss. Greeneview also lost on April 9, 12-3 to visiting Southeastern.

Greeneview wins OHC South meet

JAMESTOWN — Host Greeneview High’s boys and girls track and field teams each claimed team wins in an Ohio Heritage Conference track meet of all six South Division teams, April 9 at Don Nock Field.

Greeneview finished with 145 team points in the boys standings followed by Cedarville (123), Greenon (89), Southeastern (76), Madison Plains (45) and Catholic Central (10).

In the girls team results, the Rams won with 139 points, Cedarville had 106 followed by Southeastern (102), Greenon (74), Catholic Central (51) and Madison Plains (8).

For Greeneview, Nick Clevenger (200-meter run), Jaron Stoneburner (shot put), Kevin Combs (110 hurdles), the boys 400 relay team of Reece Marcum, Levi Rudduck, Clay Payton and Collin Wilson each claimed boys event wins. McKyna Woods (100 and 200), Alex Hansen (high jump), Cassie Wheeler (3,200) and Hannah Ferrell (discus) won for the Rams girls team.

Hines tosses no-hitter

JAMESTOWN — Mitchell Hines pitched a complete game with a no hitter, with two walks and five strikeouts in Greeneview’s 1-0 win April 9 over Southeastern. Taylor Stinson had the only hit of the game when he hit a double in the bottom of the sixth inning. Luke Evans had a sacrifice bunt to put Stinson in scoring position, and Jack Nix grounded out to bring Stinson home.

Rams blanked by Urbana

URBANA — Greeneview’s boys high school tennis team lost each match to Urbana in straight sets for a 5-0 loss on April 9.

SINGLES — 1. Cole def. Hovan 6-4, 7-5; 2. Burnside def. England, 6-2, 6-2; 3. Johnson def. Hilderbrand 6-1, 6-0;

DOUBLES — 1. Headlee-Angles def. Link-Grim, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Swank-Coffey def. Neer-Callaway, 6-0, 6-3.

Beavercreek seeks JVB coach

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School has an opening for a girls soccer Assistant Varsity Coach. Primary responsibility for this position is to be the JVB head coach. Candidates should apply at www.daytonareaschooljobs.esu.k12.oh.us.

Raiders taking ticket deposits

FAIRBORN — Wright State University’s athletic department is now taking deposits for 2018-19 men’s basketball season tickets. Fans can place a $50 per seat deposit (excluding courtside seats) which, if done by April 20, includes a picture of the 2017-18 Motor City Madness Championship team, with a personalized message from head coach Scott Nagy.

New season ticket deposits are non-refundable, and can be placed online or by calling the WSU Ticket Office at 937-775-4934. Current season ticket holders do not need to put down a deposit.

Platinum level donors receive two courtside seats to Men’s basketball regular season home games. For more information or to reserve your courtside seats, please contact Evan Neubert, Ticket Sales Coordinator, at 937-775-4934 or evan.neubert@wright.edu.

Spring 5K in April

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s ninth annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA. The cost is $20 per person. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Marauders Spring game set

WILBERFORCE — Central State University supporters will get a chance to preview the 2018 Marauders at this year’s Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at McPherson Stadium.

After a strong off season of recruiting along with a core group of players returning, the Marauders are poised to climb up the standings in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under Head Coach Cedric Pearl. Pearl enters his fifth season at the helm of the CSU football program.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.