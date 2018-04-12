Sports Digest

Rams run-rule Indians

CEDARVILLE — The visiting Rams pounded out 11 hits to score 16 runs in a 16-1 run-ruled win Thursday, April 12 at Cedarville High School. Greeneview’s Alexa Simpson limited the Indians batters to two hits while striking out eight to earn the win. Simpson also had two singles and drove in a Rams run. Bryce Ratliff singled, doubled and drove in two runs, Kassidy Adkins singled, doubled and knocked in one run, Cheyanne Montgomery singled, doubled and had three RBI, Caitlin Sweat doubled and drove in a run, and Baylee Anderson hit a double. Cedarville committed eight errors in the contest, to zero for Greeneview.

Greeneview pounds Polar Bears

DAYTON — Allison Simpson went 5-for-5 with a triple and three runs batted in, Caitlin Sweat and Brooklyn Langford each hit a pair of doubles, Cheyanne Montgomery smacked a triple, and Bryce Ratliff and Baylee Anderson each knocked in three RBI in Greeneview’s 24-8 run-ruled win April 11 over Northridge. Anderson also earned the pitching win, scattering 10 Polar Bear hits.

Bucs bash Southeastern

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Kylee West singled once in the first inning, twice in the second and again in the third for a 4-for-5 day in Xenia’s 18-1 run-ruled win over Southeastern on April 11. West, Caity Moody, and Morgan Huffman each had multiple hits in the win. Bailey Oliver earned the pitching win, striking out five South Charleston batters, and giving up five hits, while walking no one in the five-inning contest.

The Bucs fell 2-1 in Springboro on April 12 to bring their record to 5-4 overall, 3-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s American South. Xenia will host Troy for a 5 p.m. contest on Friday, April 13.

Beavercreek defeats Carroll

BEAVERCREEK — Host Beavercreek defeated Carroll 25-20, 25-22, 28-26 on April 11 in a battle of neighborhood boys volleyball powers. Xenia is ranked No. 5 in the latest Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association Division I poll; Carroll is ranked No. 9 in the OHSBVA’s latest Division II poll.

Riley Bell recorded 10 kills and three blocks, Naumann Hussain came up with 33 assists and two service aces and Alex Le had seven digs to lead the Beavers (7-1) to the win. Carroll falls to 3-2 with the loss.

Rams fall to Valley View

GERMANTOWN — The Greeneview Rams varsity tennis team fell to a solid Valley View team on April 4 by a 5-0 count.

SINGLES: 1. Hamm def. Hovan 6-3, 6-3; 2. Powell def. England 7-6, 6-3; 3. Hamm def. Hilderbrand 6-3, 6-2.

DOUBLES: 1. Michael/Neal def. Grim/Link 6-3. 6-3; 2. Thomason/Harrison def. Callaway/Neer 6-4, 6-4.

Records: Valley View (5-1); Greeneview (0-6).

Rams win twice on the road

DAYTON — A day after Greeneview claimed a 6-4 road win over Ohio Heritage Conference foe Mechanicsburg, the Rams claimed a 14-4 run-ruled road win April 11 over Northridge. Jon Brakeall and Tommy Rawlins both had two hits in the win over Mechanicsburg. Rawlins, Jack Nix, Ian Tamplin, Josh Robinson, Zach Hackney and Braden Dobney had two hits apiece in the Northridge win. Nix struckout three Polar Bear batters and Wade Wilson struckout two more.

Rams JV defeats Northridge

DAYTON — Kassidy Adkins doubled twice, singled thrice, walked once and scored five runs, Kaitlyn Hinkle had four hits and a walk, and Dixie Fulk doubled twice, singled twice, walked and scored five more runs, in the Greeneview junior varsity softball team’s 31-12 win over the Northridge JV on April 11. Hinkle earned the pitching win, and Fulk pitched the final inning, for the Rams.

Beavercreek seeks coach

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School has an opening for a girls soccer Assistant Varsity Coach. Primary responsibility for this position is to be the JVB head coach. Candidates should apply at www.daytonareaschooljobs.esu.k12.oh.us.

Raiders taking ticket deposits

FAIRBORN — Wright State University’s athletic department is now taking deposits for 2018-19 men’s basketball season tickets. Fans can place a $50 per seat deposit (excluding courtside seats) which, if done by April 20, includes a picture of the 2017-18 Motor City Madness Championship team, with a personalized message from head coach Scott Nagy.

New season ticket deposits are non-refundable, and can be placed online or by calling the WSU Ticket Office at 937-775-4934. Current season ticket holders do not need to put down a deposit.

Platinum level donors receive two courtside seats to Men’s basketball regular season home games. For more information or to reserve your courtside seats, please contact Evan Neubert, Ticket Sales Coordinator, at 937-775-4934 or evan.neubert@wright.edu.

Marauders Spring game set

WILBERFORCE — Central State University supporters will get a chance to preview the 2018 Marauders at this year’s Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at McPherson Stadium.

After a strong off season of recruiting along with a core group of players returning, the Marauders are poised to climb up the standings in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under Head Coach Cedric Pearl. Pearl enters his fifth season at the helm of the CSU football program.

Beavers, Skyhawks play at Fifth Third Field

DAYTON — The Fairborn and Beavercreek high school baseball programs will play under the Fifth Third Stadium lights at 7 p.m. Monday, April 23 as part of the Army High School Baseball Program. The Dayton Dragons have been hosting the Miami Valley’s best baseball teams since 2006 and are proud to continue the tradition for a 13th consecutive year.

All games are free to attend. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the first game played that day. High schools may provide their own public address announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads and national anthem singers. This year’s series of games will raise approximately $30,000 for the schools to help with the cost of uniforms, equipment, and bus transportation. For a complete listing of the scheduled games, go to: milb.com/dragons/news.

Golf Outing in May

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

Drifting registration open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

