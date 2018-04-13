Sports Digest

Greeneview shuts out Cedarville

CEDARVILLE — Taylor Stinson had three hits and Tommy Rawlins pitched a complete-game win with eight strikeouts as the Greeneview varsity baseball team defeated Cedarville, 8-0, on April 12. The Rams are now 6-2 overall, 5-0 in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

In junior varsity action, the Ram reserves fell to Clinton-Massie by a 12-7 score. The JV Rams are 5-2 overall, 2-1 OHC.

Bellbrook falls to Eaton

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook lost to Southwestern Buckeye League opponent Eaton for the second time this season. This time, the Golden Eagles fell with a score of 3-0. Randi Holder took the loss for Bellbrook striking out four and giving up three un-earned runs. Emily Hughes was Bellbrook’s leading hitter going 3-for-4 at the plate. Kaley Clark had an impressive defensive performance at shortstop. Bellbrook is scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday April 14 at Rotary Park in Beavercreek with the host Beavers. The first game is set for 11 a.m.

Xenia nipped by Springboro

SPRINGBORO — Host Springboro jumped out in front 2-0, and Xenia was unable to fully respond, in a 2-1 Panthers win on April 12. Panthers pitcher Molly Pfiffner earned the pitching victory by striking out nine Buccaneers batters and walking one, while allowing just four hits over seven innings of work.

Caity Moody went six innings for Xenia, striking out a pair of Panthers. and scattering seven hits over six innings of play. Moody also led Xenia in hitting with a 3-for-3 performance.

Xenia (5-5 overall, 3-1 Greater Western Ohio Conference American South) is scheduled to play next at Trotwood Madison for a 5 p.m. game on Monday, April 16.

Beavercreek seeks coach

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School has an opening for a girls soccer Assistant Varsity Coach. Primary responsibility for this position is to be the JVB head coach. Candidates should apply at www.daytonareaschooljobs.esu.k12.oh.us.

Raiders taking ticket deposits

FAIRBORN — Wright State University’s athletic department is now taking deposits for 2018-19 men’s basketball season tickets. Fans can place a $50 per seat deposit (excluding courtside seats) which, if done by April 20, includes a picture of the 2017-18 Motor City Madness Championship team, with a personalized message from head coach Scott Nagy.

New season ticket deposits are non-refundable, and can be placed online or by calling the WSU Ticket Office at 937-775-4934. Current season ticket holders do not need to put down a deposit.

Platinum level donors receive two courtside seats to Men’s basketball regular season home games. For more information or to reserve your courtside seats, please contact Evan Neubert, Ticket Sales Coordinator, at 937-775-4934 or evan.neubert@wright.edu.

Marauders Spring game set

WILBERFORCE — Central State University supporters will get a chance to preview the 2018 Marauders at this year’s Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at McPherson Stadium.

After a strong off season of recruiting along with a core group of players returning, the Marauders are poised to climb up the standings in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under Head Coach Cedric Pearl. Pearl enters his fifth season at the helm of the CSU football program.

Beavers, Skyhawks play at Fifth Third Field

DAYTON — The Fairborn and Beavercreek high school baseball programs will play under the Fifth Third Stadium lights at 7 p.m. Monday, April 23 as part of the Army High School Baseball Program. The Dayton Dragons have been hosting the Miami Valley’s best baseball teams since 2006 and are proud to continue the tradition for a 13th consecutive year.

All games are free to attend. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the first game played that day. High schools may provide their own public address announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads and national anthem singers. This year’s series of games will raise approximately $30,000 for the schools to help with the cost of uniforms, equipment, and bus transportation. For a complete listing of the scheduled games, go to: milb.com/dragons/news.

Golf Outing in May

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

Drifting registration open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

