Ma Nature 1, Bellbrook and Beavercreek 0

BEAVERCREEK — Host Beavercreek, and Bellbrook, tried to play a high school softball game on Saturday, April 14, but slippery playing field conditions, increases in rain falling and an unfavorable weather forecast caused the teams to agree to call the game before it became an official contest. As of Monday, no make-up date has been scheduled for the two Greene County teams to play. Probably won’t be this week: Bellbrook (1-2) has games scheduled this week home with Valley View (April 16), Oakwood (April 18), and Fairborn (April 19), then on the road at Oakwood on April 20; Beavercreek (3-5) is just as busy. The Beavers host Wayne on April 17, play at Wayne on April 18 (but also have a game scheduled at Miamisburg that same day), at Wilmington on April 19, with a road doubleheader at Talawanda on April 21.

