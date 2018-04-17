Three Yellow Jackets earn Duel wins

OXFORD — Tommy Ansiel, Trent Classen, and Lane Hluch posted victories to highlight Cedarville University’s April 14 appearance at the Miami University Duals.

Ansiel cleared a career-best 16 feet, 7.5 inches (5.07 meters) in the pole vault to increase his standing as an NCAA Division II provisional qualifier. He currently ranks 12th in the country with what ties for the seventh-best vault in school history.

Classen turned in a Personal Record of 9:26.08 to win the 3,000-meter steeplechase, as the Yellow Jackets swept the top four places.

Hluch’s mark in the hammer throw was 172 feet, 10 inches (52.69m), which ranks fifth all-time at CU. The effort was less than four inches shy of his personal-best.

Elsewhere on the track, four Yellow Jackets were the runners-up in their respective events. That list featured Ethan Gatchell in the 800 (1:52.56), Ethan Sullivan in the 5,000 (15:10.92), Bryan Perschbacher in the 400-meter hurdles (54.13), and Kevin Gideon in the steeplechase (9:59.67).

Jonathan Scouten placed second in the hammer with a career-best toss of 167-6 (51.06m). Isaac La Croix was third in the javelin with a PR of 170-5 (51.95m) and Caleb Snyder was third in the triple jump at 43-0.50 (13.12m).

Among the top women’s team performances, Mariah Cruise broke her own school record in the shot put by more than a foot. Cruise uncorked a heave of 43-9.75 (13.35 meters) to easily eclipse her previous best of 42-3.25.

She placed eighth in the event to go along with a fifth-place showing in the discus at 136-5 (41.59m).

The Yellow Jackets women finished 2-3-4 in the 800 meters. The trio included Carly Rose (2:18.72), Rachel Sweeney (2:18.87) and Sarah Hoffman (2:19.09).

Hoffman came in fifth in the 1,500 meters in 4:43.98 while Christy Jesson was sixth in 4:45.55.

Lyndsey Smith was third in the 100-meter dash in 12.71 seconds and was fifth in the 200 in 26.43.

Freshman Madeline Barnes placed fourth in the pole vault by clearing 10-10.75 (3.32m).

Both teams will next compete beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, April 20 at the Otterbein University Invitational in Westerville.