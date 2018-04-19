Clark, Rutan area hitting leaders

GREENE COUNTY — With the first week of area team’s batting averages in, Bellbrook softball’s KALEY CLARK and Legacy Christian baseball’s JOSH RUTAN are the Greene County area’s top batters.

We’ll run a weekly update (hopefully as a regular feature on Thursdays) in the Xenia Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald and the Beavercreek News-Current.

AREA SOFTBALL TOP TEN

(As of Monday, April 16)

Rank/Name/School/Games Played/Hits/At Bats/Batting Average

1) Kaley Clark, Bellbrook, 3 games, 8 hits, 10 AB, .800

2) Caity Moody, Xenia, 10 games, 18 hits, 32 AB, .563

3) Emily Hughes, Bellbrook, 3 games, 6 hits, 12 AB, .500

4) Lindsey Findley, Xenia, 3 games, 4 hits, 8 AB, .500

5) Kendall Winn, Fairborn, 10 games, 20 hits, 41 AB, .488

6) Jordan Wilson, Fairborn, 5 games, 6 hits, 13 AB, .462

7) Bailey Oliver, Xenia, 10 games, 15 hits, 34 AB, .441

8) Camryn Joseph, Carroll, 5 games, 4 hits, 10 AB, .400

9) Tabatha Koetter, Beavercreek, 5 games, 5 hits, 13 AB, .385

10) Audrey Ward, Carroll, 5 games, 4 hits, 11 AB, .364

CONTENDERS

Natasha Price, Beavercreek, 7 games, 9 hits, 25 AB, .360

Alyssa Lewis, Beavercreek, 7 games, 9 hits, 25 AB, .360

Emma Hughes, Carroll, 4 games, 4 hits, 12 AB, .333

NO REPORT: Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs, Greeneview, Cedarville.

AREA BASEBALL TOP TEN:

(As of Monday, April 16)

1) Josh Rutan, Legacy Christian 4 games, 7 hits, 11 AB .636

2) Grant Reeve, Beavercreek, 7 games, 11 hits, 21 AB, .524

3) Trey Anderson, Yellow Springs 4 games, 4 hits 8 AB .500

3) Adam Galle, Bellbrook, 11 games, 17 hits, 34 AB, .500

3) Kahlil Lettice, Fairborn, 10 games, 13 hits, 26 AB, .500

3) Tony Marinelli, Yellow Springs 4 games, 5 hits, 10 AB .500

7) Wade Ferrence, Xenia, 10 games, 12 hits, 25 AB, .480

8) Andrew Trickett, Fairborn, 10 games, 10 hits, 21 AB, .476

9) Saysh Martinez, Fairborn, 10 games, 7 hits, 15 AB, .467

10) Brandon DeWitt, Beavercreek, 8 games, 12 hits, 26 AB, .462

CONTENDERS

Zach Zesiger, Legacy Christian, 4 games, 4 hits, 10 AB .400

Ben Borszcz, Bellbrook, 11 games, 12 hits, 31 AB, .387

Trent Randall, Carroll, 8 games, 9 hits, 24 AB, .375

Josh Frueh, Legacy Christian, 4 games, 4 hits, 11 AB, .364

Steven Chapman, Carroll, 7 games, 6 hits, 17 AB, .353

Donnie Isenbarger, Yellow Springs, 5 games, 4 hits, 12 AB .333

Jake Westgerdes, Carroll, 6 hits, 18 AB, .333

NO REPORT: Greeneview, Cedarville.

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

Send your teams’ top batting average statistics to: sports@xeniagazette.com; or to Sports Editor John Bombatch at: jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com by Monday of each week. To qualify, a player must have at least 1.1 at bats per game played.

Send your teams’ top batting average statistics to: sports@xeniagazette.com; or to Sports Editor John Bombatch at: jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com by Monday of each week. To qualify, a player must have at least 1.1 at bats per game played.