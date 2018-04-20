Sports Digest

Rams edged by Fairbanks

MILFORD CENTER — Despite a home run by Cheyanne Montgomery, a single and a double by Bryce Ratliff, and singles from Allison Simpson, Caitlin Sweat, Kassidy Adkins, Madison Upchurch and Alexa Simpson, the visiting Greeneview Rams lost an April 20 high school softball game to host Fairbanks by a 4-3 score.

Fairbanks foils Greeneview

MILFORD CENTER — Ian Tamplin and Jon Brakeall each collected a pair of hits in Greeneview’s 7-3 road loss to Fairbanks on April 20. No other details were available.

Marauders Spring game April 21

WILBERFORCE — Central State University supporters will get a chance to preview the 2018 Marauders at this year’s Spring Showcase 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at McPherson Stadium.

After a strong off season of recruiting along with a core group of players returning, the Marauders are poised to climb up the standings in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under Head Coach Cedric Pearl. Pearl enters his fifth season at the helm of the CSU football program.

Beavers vs. Skyhawks April 23

DAYTON — The Fairborn and Beavercreek high school baseball programs will play under the Fifth Third Stadium lights at 7 p.m. Monday, April 23 as part of the Army High School Baseball Program. The Dayton Dragons have been hosting the Miami Valley’s best baseball teams since 2006 and are proud to continue the tradition for a 13th consecutive year.

All games are free to attend. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the first game played that day. High schools may provide their own public address announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads and national anthem singers. This year’s series of games will raise approximately $30,000 for the schools to help with the cost of uniforms, equipment, and bus transportation. For a complete listing of the scheduled games, go to: milb.com/dragons/news.

Catch all the action live on radio1.gemcitysports.com, or later on the Gem City Sports website: www.gemcitysports.com.

Beavercreek seeks coach

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School has an opening for a girls soccer Assistant Varsity Coach. Primary responsibility for this position is to be the JVB head coach. Candidates should apply at www.daytonareaschooljobs.esu.k12.oh.us.

Drifting registration open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Golf Outing in May

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

Yellow Springs names first Hall class

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs High School Athletic Department announced its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame Class, April 17. The 2018 Inaugural Class inductees are Leo Frank Hughes (Class of 1935), Charlie Coles (1959), Sterling Wright (1969), Leroy Bondurant (coach), Sarah Lowe (1973), Marcus Johnson (1974), John Gudgel (1975), Shirley Cummins (1976), Bill Hardman (1977), Tyson Bondurant (1978), Teresa Bondurant Wagner (1979), Greg Ayers (1985), Matt Brunsman (1990) and Andrew Pierce (1997).

The Class of 2018 Hall of Fame banquet will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday June 30 at Antioch University Midwest in Yellow Springs. Cost is $25, while tickets last. Tickets can be purchased in the Yellow Springs High School Athletic Office, or electronically by PayPal to YS_Boosterclub@yahoo.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

