Birgen named SIAC’s Most Outstanding Track Athlete

ALBANY, Ga. – Central State University track & field athletes recorded a total of four victories and 17 top-10 finishes at the April 20-22 SIAC Championships, with distance runner Emmanuel Birgen earning the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Outstanding Track Athlete Award.

Birgen, a 5-foot-11 sophomore from Mosoriot, Kenya, won the 10,000-meter run on April 20 with a personal best time of 32:18.84. He recorded a third-place finish in th3 April 22 1,500-meter run with a pace of 4:04.63, and ended his weekend running a winning time of 15:44.12 in the 5,000-meter run.

Birgen edged teammate Juan Scott for the SIAC Most Outstanding Athlete honors. Scott, the defending NCAA Division II Outdoor 110-Meter Hurdles Champion, won by a full second in the 110-meter hurdles with a pace of 14.13 seconds. He took the top spot again in the 400-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 53.25.

In the men’s 400-meter run, Baron Wilson finished fourth (50.04) and Ja’Vonte Brown came in sixth (50.74). Dametrius Alexander finished in fourth place in the 800-meter finals with a pace of 1:56.47.

The men’s 1,600 relay team, consisting of Alexander, Brown, Scott and Isreal Williamson, ran a season-best time of 3:15.07, finishing in second place behind Claflin University (3:14.21).

As a team, the Marauder men accumulated 67 points to finish in fifth place in the 10-team field.

On the women’s side, Krystal Mitchell’s sprint of 12.42 propelled her to first place in the 100-meter dash. Mitchell later recorded a second place in the 200-meter dash with a pace of 25.30.

In the women’s hurdles events, Iesha Lockhart took second place with a new college best time of 1:03.28 in the 400-meter hurdles, while Veronica Barnes placed sixth with a pace of 1:10.23. Alexis Anderson ran a 15.43 to finish in third place in the 100-meter hurdles.

The 400 relay team of Akaila Howard, Lockhart, Jewel Rollins and Mitchell crossed the finish line in 49.18 to earn a second-place finish.

The CSU women finished the meet in sixth place overall with a combined point total of 45. Please visit maraudersports.com for more Central State University athletics information.

The Marauders’ next scheduled track meet is set for Friday, May 4 at the University of Toledo.