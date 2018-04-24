Legacy Christian’s Josh Frueh scores on a wild pitch in the second inning of Tuesday’s April 24 baseball game on Grady’s Field at the Athletes In Action Sports Complex in Xenia. Legacy Christian defeated Yellow Springs, 10-0, in five innings.

In a steady mist at the Athletes In Action Sports Complex, the Legacy Christian team goes hats in prior to taking the field, April 24 in Xenia. The 10-0 run-ruled win over Yellow Springs was Senior Night for Ashton Burke, Josh Rutan and Zack Thompson.

Senior Josh Rutan delivers a pitch in Tuesday’s mist at Grady’s Field in Xenia. Legacy Christian honored Rutan, Ashton Burke and Zack Thompson on Senior Night with a 10-0 run-ruled win over Yellow Springs.

Yellow Springs senior third baseman Eric Romohr (6) catches an infield fly ball in the rain, April 24 at Grady’s Field in Xenia.

Junior first baseman Brandon Martin, of Legacy Christian, looks the ball into the glove to putout Yellow Springs’ Zack Brintlinger-Conn in Tuesday’s April 24 high school baseball game at Grady’s Field on the Athletes In Action Sports Complex grounds in Xenia.