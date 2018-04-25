Sports Digest

‘Bolts best Beavers

CLAYTON — In a battle of state-ranked Division I boys high school volleyball teams, host Northmont, ranked No. 8 in the latest Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association state poll, went five sets to upset No. 6-ranked Beavercreek 25-17, 21-25, 18-25, 25-19, 19-18 Tuesday April 24 at Northmont High.

Jarrod Brown recorded nine kills, Naumaan Hussain had 26 assists, Alex Le came up with 14 digs and Riley Bell had six blocks in the Beavercreek loss. Both teams are now 9-3 overall. The Beavers hosted Alter on Wednesday night. They’ll then return to the court on Friday April 27 when they’ll host a tri-match with Fairmont and No. 4 Olentangy.

Beavercreek sinks CJ

DAYTON — Caitlyn Newport had five goals, Alyssa Hinton scored four times, Clarie Sturkol had a pair of goals and Mackenzie Sorenson also scored as Beavercreek claimed a 12-5 girls high school lacrosse win, April 25 over Chaminade Julienne. Beavers goalie Reagan Johnson recorded nine saves to earn the win in the nets.

MBC College Signing Day set

XENIA — The Metro Buckeye Conference will host a college signing event at 3 p.m. Sunday May 6 at the Schindler Banquet Center on the Legacy Christian Academy/Athletes In Action campus grounds. All MBC athletes who are signing with a college athletic program, MBC coaches and the athletes’ families are invited to attend. Light desserts and coffee will be served. Please contact Legacy Christian Assistant Athletic Director Rebecca McCaskey at rmccaskey@legacyknights.org if you wish to attend.

Chamber Golf Outing in May

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

Kil-Kare Drifting registration open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Yellow Springs reveals first hall class

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs High School Athletic Department announced its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame Class, April 17. The 2018 Inaugural Class inductees are Leo Frank Hughes (Class of 1935), Charlie Coles (1959), Sterling Wright (1969), Leroy Bondurant (coach), Sarah Lowe (1973), Marcus Johnson (1974), John Gudgel (1975), Shirley Cummins (1976), Bill Hardman (1977), Tyson Bondurant (1978), Teresa Bondurant Wagner (1979), Greg Ayers (1985), Matt Brunsman (1990) and Andrew Pierce (1997).

The Class of 2018 Hall of Fame banquet will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday June 30 at Antioch University Midwest in Yellow Springs. Cost is $25, while tickets last. Tickets can be purchased in the Yellow Springs High School Athletic Office, or electronically by PayPal to YS_Boosterclub@yahoo.com.

Placekicking camp in June

XENIA — KP’s Kicking, Punting and Long Snapping Camp will be held from noon-3 p.m. June 23 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia for all interested athletes. Campers should arrive by 11:30 a.m. to register and put their cleats on. Camp athletes will learn the basics of place kicking, punting and/or be helped in developing their current skills.

Long snappers will be taught the basics of their key position as well. Registration forms are available online at: https://form.jotform.us/81085574243155 . Contact Kole Patterson at 937-409-4626 or by email at kolepatt@ameriteh.net for more information.

Play it Forward golf outing

XENIA — The sixth Annual Play it Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 23 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until June 8.

For sponsorship information or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs (jboggs73@aol.com), (937) 239-0036; Steve Greene (sgreene3@columbus.rr.com); Diane Wuebben Ponder (diane.ponder@wright.edu); or Sheryl Haines Yeazel (shel55@ymail.com).

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

