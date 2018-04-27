Raiders to play at Fifth Third Field

DAYTON — For the first time ever, Fifth Third Field will host a Wright State University baseball game. The game will feature the Wright State Raiders and the Northern Kentucky University Norse at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 17. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Admission for the game is free, but those planning to attend must have a ticket to enter the ballpark. You can learn more about the event and request tickets at www.daytondragons.com/raiderday.

Wright State baseball has had a long history of excellence, advancing to six NCAA Division I Tournaments, with 30 players drafted by Major League Baseball teams. Wright State is currently in first place in the Horizon League with an overall record of 25-13 and 13-5 in conference play.

“We’re very excited about our partnership with the Dayton Dragons and the opportunity to play at Fifth Third Field.” Wright State Director of Athletics Bob Grant said. “Our baseball program has a terrific national reputation and has achieved great success, and we’re excited to showcase our program and our student-athletes in a great environment in downtown Dayton.”

“We enjoy our partnership with Wright State University and are excited to host a Wright State University baseball game at Fifth Third Field this year,” commented Dragons Team President, Robert Murphy. “There’s so much talent at Wright State University – we are happy to assist them in showcasing that for this special game on May 17.”

In addition to seeing Wright State play, fans will get a taste of the family entertainment that Fifth Third Field provides during Dayton Dragons games. Wright State’s mascot Rowdy will be joining Dragons mascots, Heater and Gem, as well as the Green Team. There will also be some inflatables open for free for fans in attendance.

For more Wright State University athletics news, please visit http://www.wsuraiders.com .