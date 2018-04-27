Sports Digest

Simpson throws no-hitter

SPRINGFIELD — Alexa Simpson tossed a no-hitter in Greeneview’s 17-2 run-ruled first game of a doubleheader April 26 at Catholic Central High School. Simpson recorded seven strikeouts in the no-hit shutout. Cheyanne Montgomery recorded four singles, Allison Simpson hit two singles, a double and drove in six runs, Bryce Ratliff singled, tripled and scored four times, while Catie Caraway and Madison Upchurch both singled twice in the win.

In the second game with the Rams as the home team, Greeneview scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for a 9-8 win. The second game saw Baylee Anderson fan three Catholic Central batters to record the win. Alexa Simpson had a single and two doubles, Caraway singled and tripled, Ratliff had two singles and a double, while Allison Simpson, Montgomery and Upchurch each had singles.

Greeneview’s next scheduled game is 5 p.m. Monday, April 30 at home against Greenon.

Catholic Central downs Greeneview

SPRINGFIELD — Despite a three-hit afternoon by Ian Tamplin and two hits apiece by Tommy Rawlins and Zach Hackney, Greeneview lost to host Catholic Central 5-3 on April 27. The win was SCC’s first of the season. Rawlins was strong on the mound for the Rams, striking out six Catholic Central batters. Greeneview is now 6-6 overall, 5-4 in the Ohio Heritage Conference. The Rams will host Greenon at 5 p.m. Monday, April 30.

Ram boys win, girls second

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview boys high school track and field team won its five-team boys competition, while the girls won placed second in the six-team girls team standings, April 25 at Don Nock Field.

For the boys, Nick Clevenger claimed event wins in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes, and was second in the shot put. Kevin Combs won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles events and finished second in the high jump. Jaron Stoneburner won the shot put and discus events.

The 800 relay team of Tyler Robinette, Jayden DeHaven, Clay Payton and Combs won, as did the 400 relay quartet of Reece Marcum, Levi Rudduck, Payton and DeHaven.

McKyna Woods (100 and 200), Cassie Wheeler (won the mile, second in the two-mile), Kelsey Merriman (100 hurdles, third in the 300 hurdles), Alex Hansen (won the 300 hurdles) and Hannah Ferrell (discus winner) led the girls team.

BOYS TEAM SCORES: 1. Greeneview 165; 2. Cedarville 130; 3. Beavercreek JV 105; 4. Carroll JV 57; 5. Fayetteville-Perry 26.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES: 1. Dunbar 133; 2. Greeneview 127; 3. Cedarville 113; 4. Beavercreek JV 56; 5. Fayetteville-Perry 29; 6. Carroll 16.

Scott second qualifier at Penn Relays

PHILADELPHIA — Central State University’s Juan Scott clocked a qualifying time of 13.83 seconds in Friday’s April 27 men’s 110-meter hurdles preliminaries, to qualify second for Saturday’s hurdles final at the Penn Relays. The top seed is another Ohioan: Youngstown State’s Chad Zallow who ran a 13.78-second time.

MBC signing day set

XENIA — The Metro Buckeye Conference will host a college signing event at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 6 at the Schindler Banquet Center on the Legacy Christian Academy/Athletes In Action campus grounds. All MBC athletes who are signing with a college athletic program, MBC coaches and the athletes’ families are invited to attend. Light desserts and coffee will be served. Please contact Legacy Christian Assistant Athletic Director Rebecca McCaskey at rmccaskey@legacyknights.org if you wish to attend.

Kil-Kare Drifting registration open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Chamber Golf Outing in May

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

YS reveals first hall class

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs High School Athletic Department announced its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame Class, April 17. The 2018 Inaugural Class inductees are Leo Frank Hughes (Class of 1935), Charlie Coles (1959), Sterling Wright (1969), Leroy Bondurant (coach), Sarah Lowe (1973), Marcus Johnson (1974), John Gudgel (1975), Shirley Cummins (1976), Bill Hardman (1977), Tyson Bondurant (1978), Teresa Bondurant Wagner (1979), Greg Ayers (1985), Matt Brunsman (1990) and Andrew Pierce (1997).

The Class of 2018 Hall of Fame banquet will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 30 at Antioch University Midwest. Cost is $25. Tickets can be purchased in the Yellow Springs High School Athletic Office.

Placekicking camp in June

XENIA — KP’s Kicking, Punting and Long Snapping Camp will be held from noon-3 p.m. June 23 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia for all interested athletes. Campers should arrive by 11:30 a.m. to register and put their cleats on. Camp athletes will learn the basics of place kicking, punting and/or be helped in developing their current skills.

Long snappers will be taught the basics of their key position as well. Registration forms are available online at: https://form.jotform.us/81085574243155 . Contact Kole Patterson at 937-409-4626 or by email at kolepatt@ameritech.net for more information.

Play it Forward golf outing

XENIA — The sixth Annual Play it Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 23 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until June 8.

For sponsorship information or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs (jboggs73@aol.com), (937) 239-0036; Steve Greene (sgreene3@columbus.rr.com); Diane Wuebben Ponder (diane.ponder@wright.edu); or Sheryl Haines Yeazel (shel55@ymail.com).

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.