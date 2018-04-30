Sports Digest

Baseball tournament pairings announced

GREENE COUNTY — First-round sectional tournament high school baseball pairings were announced on April 29. Here’s a listing of the scheduled tournament games for your Greene County area schools. Pairings listed by sectional bracket, date, seeding and school. All games start at 5 p.m., unless noted. First and second round games are at the home of the higher seeded team, unless indicated otherwise.

DIVISION I

Dayton 2 Sectional

Tuesday, May 8

No. 16 Carroll at No. 13 Piqua

Thursday, May 10

No. 12 Springfield-No. 18 Belmont winner at No. 2 Beavercreek

Dayton 3 Sectional

Tuesday, May 8

No. 9 Fairborn at No. 7 Xenia

DIVISION II

Dayton 1 Sectional

Tuesday, May 8

No. 7 Bellbrook at No. 6 Ponitz

DIVISION III

Dayton 4 Sectional

Monday, May 7

No. 15 Troy Christian at No. 14 Greeneview

DIVISION IV

Dayton 2 Sectional

Monday, May 7

No. 9 Cedarville at No. 7 Legacy Christian

Wednesday, May 9

No. 11 Yellow Springs at No. 3 Tri-Village

Softball tournament pairings announced

GREENE COUNTY — First-round sectional tournament high school softball pairings were announced on April 29. Here’s a listing of the scheduled tournament games for your Greene County area schools. Pairings listed by sectional bracket, date, seeding and school. All games start at 5 p.m., unless noted. First and second round games are at the home of the higher seeded team, unless indicated otherwise.

DIVISION I

Dayton 1 Sectional

Monday, May 7

No. 12 Beavercreek at No. 8 Xenia

Dayton 3 Sectional

Monday, May 7

No. 9 Fairborn at No. 5 Troy

DIVISION II

Dayton 1 Sectional

Tuesday, May 8

No. 10 Stivers at No. 8 Carroll

Thursday, May 10

Stivers-Carroll winner at No. 7 Bellbrook

DIVISION III

Dayton 1 Sectional

Monday, May 7

No. 7 Greeneview at No. 4 Blanchester

DIVISION IV

Dayton Sectional

Tuesday, May 8

No. 23 Yellow Springs at No. 5 Riverside

Sidney 3 Sectional

Tuesday, May 8

No. 24 Cedarville at No. 4 Mechanicsburg

(NOTE: Legacy Christian did not field a softball team this season.)

MBC signing day set

XENIA — The Metro Buckeye Conference will host a college signing event at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 6 at the Schindler Banquet Center on the Legacy Christian Academy/Athletes in Action campus grounds. All MBC athletes who are signing with a college athletic program, MBC coaches and the athletes’ families are invited to attend. Light desserts and coffee will be served. Contact Legacy Christian Assistant Athletic Director Rebecca McCaskey at rmccaskey@legacyknights.org to attend.

Raiders to play at Fifth Third

DAYTON — For the first time, ever, Fifth Third Field will host a Wright State University baseball game. The game will feature the Wright State University Raiders and the Northern Kentucky University Norse at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 17. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Admission for the game is free, but those planning to attend must have a ticket to enter the ballpark. You can learn more about the event and request tickets atwww.daytondragons.com/raiderday.

Kil-Kare Drifting registration open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Chamber Golf Outing in May

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

