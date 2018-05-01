Sports Digest

Beavercreek sweeps Centerville

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek’s boys high school volleyball team claimed a 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 straight-set win over Centerville May 1 at Beavercreek High. Ben Page had six kills, Jarrod Brown dished out 18 assists and had two service aces, Thomas Gill had seven digs, and Landon Shoemake came up with four blocks in the Beavers win. Beavercreek is now 11-5 overall this season, while Centerville slips to 6-9.

Rams win over Madison Plains

JAMESTOWN — Bryce Ratliff hit three singles and drove in a Greeneview run, Caitlin Sweat hit three singles and knocked in two RBI, Catie Caraway singled, doubled and drove in a run, and Baylee Anderson doubled and tripled and drove in four RBI as the host Rams claimed a 13-8 softball win over Madison Plains on May 1. Alexa Simpson was credited with the pitching win.

Greenon doubles up Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Brooklyn Langford smacked three singles, Madison Upchurch hit two and Catie Caraway hit a double and a triple, but visiting Greenon scored seven runs in the sixth inning to rally to a 12-6 softball win over Greeneview on April 30. Bailey Romine was credited with the Greenon pitching win.

Rams win over Greenon

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s Braydan Dobney and Jon Brakeall both had two hits, including a Brakeall triple, while Zach Hackney and Mitchell Hines each added doubles in a 6-4 April 30 high school baseball win over Greenon. Tommy Rawlins pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts to earn the win. The Rams are now 7-5 in the Ohio Heritage Conference, 8-7 overall.

Rams win Blanchester Invitational … twice!

BLANCHESTER — The Greeneview girls and boys track and field teams both claimed team wins, Friday, April 27 at the Blanchester Invitational.

Jaron Stoneburner won the shot put and discus events, Nick Clevenger won the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes, and was third in the shot put, Kevin Combs won the boys 110 hurdles and was third in the 300 hurdles, Tyler Robinette won the 800 run, then teamed up with Braden Baker, Wade Hoyle and Cameron McCoppin to place third in the 3,200-meter relay, Nick Milo finished third in the discus, and the 400 relay foursome of Reece Marcum, Levi Ruddock, Clay Payton and Collin Wilson placed second, among the top Ram boys performances.

For the Greeneview girls, McKyna Woods had runner-up finishes in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and finished third in the 400, Cassie Wheeler was second in the mile run, and placed third in the 800 and two-mile runs, Alex Hansen was second in the 300 hurdles and placed third in the high jump, Kelsey Merriman was second in the 100 hurdles, Hannah Ferrell was second in the discus competition, the two-mile relay team of Olivia Maxwell, Caitlyn McDonald, D’zeraye Pfeifer and Wheeler finished second, Faith Rutherford earned third-place finishes in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and Brenna Heard was third in the 100 hurdles.

The Boys were first with 131 points followed by Batavia (94 points), Georgetown (78), host Blanchester (69) and White Oak (61) out of 10 teams.

The Girls won with 138 points, with Blanchester (112), Western Brown (104.5), Batavia (68) and Clermont Northeastern (49) rounding out the top-5 out of nine teams.

MBC signing day set

XENIA — The Metro Buckeye Conference will host a college signing event at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 6 at the Schindler Banquet Center on the Legacy Christian Academy/Athletes in Action campus grounds. All MBC athletes who are signing with a college athletic program, MBC coaches and the athletes’ families are invited to attend. Light desserts and coffee will be served. Contact Legacy Christian Assistant Athletic Director Rebecca McCaskey at rmccaskey@legacyknights.org to attend.

Raiders to play at Fifth Third

DAYTON — For the first time, ever, Fifth Third Field will host a Wright State University baseball game. The game will feature the Wright State University Raiders and the Northern Kentucky University Norse at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 17. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Admission for the game is free, but those planning to attend must have a ticket to enter the ballpark. You can learn more about the event and request tickets atwww.daytondragons.com/raiderday.

Kil-Kare Drifting registration open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Chamber Golf Outing in May

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd Annual Golf Outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

Placekicking camp in June

XENIA — KP’s Kicking, Punting and Long Snapping Camp will be held from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia for all interested athletes. Campers should arrive by 11:30 a.m. to register and put their cleats on. Camp athletes will learn the basics of place kicking, punting and/or be helped in developing their current skills.

Long snappers will be taught the basics of their key position as well. Registration forms are available online at: https://form.jotform.us/81085574243155. Contact Kole Patterson at 937-409-4626 or by email at kolepatt@ameritech.net for more information.

Play it Forward golf outing

XENIA — The sixth Annual Play it Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 23 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until June 8.

For sponsorship information or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs (jboggs73@aol.com), (937) 239-0036; Steve Greene (sgreene3@columbus.rr.com); Diane Wuebben Ponder (diane.ponder@wright.edu); or Sheryl Haines Yeazel (shel55@ymail.com).

YS reveals first hall class

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs High School Athletic Department announced its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame Class, April 17. The 2018 Inaugural Class inductees are Leo Frank Hughes (Class of 1935), Charlie Coles (1959), Sterling Wright (1969), Leroy Bondurant (coach), Sarah Lowe (1973), Marcus Johnson (1974), John Gudgel (1975), Shirley Cummins (1976), Bill Hardman (1977), Tyson Bondurant (1978), Teresa Bondurant Wagner (1979), Greg Ayers (1985), Matt Brunsman (1990) and Andrew Pierce (1997).

The Class of 2018 Hall of Fame banquet will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 30 at Antioch University Midwest. Cost is $25. Tickets can be purchased in the Yellow Springs High School Athletic Office.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

