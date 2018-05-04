Sports Digest

Cardinals defeat Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Visiting Triad rallied from a three-run deficit to claim a 6-3 softball win, May 3 at Greeneview High School. Bryce Ratliff had a single and a double for the Rams, while teammates Allison Simpson and Katie Caraway each singled twice in the loss.

Beavercreek bests ‘Burg

BEAVERCREEK — Behind an eight-kills-and-a-block performance by Riley Bell, 11 digs by Alex Le and Jarrod Brown’s 28 assists, nine aces and four kills, Beavercreek defeated visiting Miamisburg in straight sets in a boys high school volleyball match, May 3 at Beavercreek High. The Beavers claimed wins of 25-11, 25-10, 25-6 to up their record to 13-5.

Beavercreek hosted Centerville on May 5. Their next scheduled match is set for Monday, May 7 when they will host Lakota East.

MBC signing day Sunday

XENIA — The Metro Buckeye Conference will host a college signing event at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 6 at the Schindler Banquet Center on the Legacy Christian Academy/Athletes in Action campus grounds. All MBC athletes who are signing with a college athletic program, MBC coaches and the athletes’ families are invited to attend. Light desserts and coffee will be served. Contact Legacy Christian Assistant Athletic Director Rebecca McCaskey at rmccaskey@legacyknights.org to attend.

Raiders to play at Fifth Third

DAYTON — For the first time, ever, Fifth Third Field will host a Wright State University baseball game. The game will feature the Wright State University Raiders and the Northern Kentucky University Norse at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Admission for the game is free, but those planning to attend must have a ticket to enter the ballpark. Learn more about the event and request tickets atwww.daytondragons.com/raiderday.

Kil-Kare Drifting registration open

XENIA — Registration is now being accepted for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway. Cost is $99 per entrant. Drift Indy full-day events are for all drivers wanting and needing seat time.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Chamber Golf Outing in May

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd annual golf outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

Driving with Colleen

SPRINGFIELD — The Seventh Annual Driving with Colleen golf outing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9. The outing tees off at Locust Hills Golf Course. The event will be packed with fun hole events, prizes, raffles, 50/50 raffle.

The cost is $70 per player, or $280 for a foursome. Golfers will receive 18-holes with cart, which includes dinner, beverages, shirt and a goodie bag. Event sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 28. To become a sponsor or to register, visit www.drivingwithcolleen.org. All proceeds go to Circle of Victory to assist cancer patients in Greene County. For questions call Jessica at 937-671-8120 or email drivingwithcolleen@gmail.com.

Placekicking camp in June

XENIA — KP’s Kicking, Punting and Long Snapping Camp will be held from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia for all interested athletes. Campers should arrive by 11:30 a.m. to register and put their cleats on. Camp athletes will learn the basics of place kicking, punting and/or be helped in developing their current skills.

Long snappers will be taught the basics of their key position as well. Registration forms are available online at: https://form.jotform.us/81085574243155. Contact Kole Patterson at 937-409-4626 or by email at kolepatt@ameritech.net for more information.

WGC hosting Jr. Golf Camp

XENIA — WGC Golf Course will host its 32nd annual Miami Valley Junior Golf Camp for boys and girls ages 8-17. The day camp will be in session from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Campers will receive daily instruction on stroke technique, golf etiquette and the rules of golf.

Golf Director Jim Beaver heads a staff that includes PGA pros Garay Goecke, Matt Stotler, Jerry Curtis and Nate Combs. Area coaches include Abby Merkle (Carroll Girls), Betsy Beaver Gegick (Westerville North Girls), Chris Nartker (Beavercreek Boys), Rick Pagniano (Stebbins Boys), and other qualified instructors. Entry forms are available at the WCG Pro Shop or on line at www.wgcgolfcourse.com under the MVJGA tab.

Play it Forward golf outing

XENIA — The sixth Annual Play it Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 23 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until June 8.

For sponsorship information or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs (jboggs73@aol.com), (937) 239-0036; Steve Greene (sgreene3@columbus.rr.com); Diane Wuebben Ponder (diane.ponder@wright.edu); or Sheryl Haines Yeazel (shel55@ymail.com).

YS reveals Hall inductees

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs High School Athletic Department announced its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame Class, April 17. The 2018 Inaugural Class inductees are Leo Frank Hughes (Class of 1935), Charlie Coles (1959), Sterling Wright (1969), Leroy Bondurant (coach), Sarah Lowe (1973), Marcus Johnson (1974), John Gudgel (1975), Shirley Cummins (1976), Bill Hardman (1977), Tyson Bondurant (1978), Teresa Bondurant Wagner (1979), Greg Ayers (1985), Matt Brunsman (1990) and Andrew Pierce (1997).

The Class of 2018 Hall of Fame banquet will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 30 at Antioch University Midwest. Cost is $25. Tickets can be purchased in the Yellow Springs High School Athletic Office.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

