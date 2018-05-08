Sports Digest

Beavercreek defeats Lakota East

BEAVERCREEK — Riley Bell recorded 13 kills and four blocks, Parker Mikesch chased down 21 digs, and Jarrod Brown had 29 assists and three service aces in Beavercreek’s 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-16 road win May 7 over Lakota East. Beavercreek is now 15-5 this season and ranked No. 7 in the latest Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Division I state poll.

The Battlin’ Beavers are scheduled to play against Elder for their next match, a 7 p.m. contest on Wednesday, May 9 in Cincinnati.

Greeneview falls to Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — The No. 7-seeded Greeneview Rams briefly held an 8-6 lead over fourth seeded Blanchester, but the Wildcats scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead for good, May 7, in the opening round of the Division III high school softball sectional tournament. The Rams Katie Caraway had three doubles and knocked in a run, Bryce Ratliff singled twice, doubled and drove in a couple Ram runs, Cheyanne Montgomery singled and doubled, and Alexa Simpson recorded a triple. Greeneview closes out its season at 10-9 overall, and finished second with a 7-7 record in the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South division, behind Greenon.

Rams fall to Troy Christian

JAMESTOWN —Visiting No. 15 seeded Troy Christian scored one run in the top of the seventh to claim a 3-2 win over No. 14 seeded Greeneview, May 7, in the Division III high school sectional baseball tournament. Mitchell Hines struckout two Eagles batters in a complete-game effort. Jon Brakeall had two hits while Rams teammates Jack Nix, Zach Hackney and Josh Robinson each had a hit in the loss. Greeneview, the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South Division champs, ends its season with an 11-9 overall record. Troy Christian advances to take on No. 4 seed Anna on Wednesday, May 9.

Raiders to play at Fifth Third

DAYTON — For the first time, ever, Fifth Third Field will host a Wright State University baseball game. The game will feature the Wright State University Raiders and the Northern Kentucky University Norse at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Admission for the game is free, but those planning to attend must have a ticket to enter the ballpark. Learn more about the event and request tickets atwww.daytondragons.com/raiderday.

May 19 Drifting sold out

XENIA — Registration for the May 19 Drift Indy event at Kil-Kare Raceway is now sold out.

Guest instructors will show up on occasion to help drivers progress and get better. Spectator tickets are $15 at Kil-Kare, kids 12 & under get in free. Spectators welcome, $15 at the gate, kids 12 & under are free.

The DriftIndy Series also has events scheduled for June 15-16, Aug. 4 and Oct. 13 at Kil-Kare. Go to driftindy.com for more details and to register.

Chamber Golf Outing in May

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd annual golf outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

Driving with Colleen set for June

SPRINGFIELD — The Seventh Annual Driving with Colleen golf outing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9. The outing tees off at Locust Hills Golf Course. The event will be packed with fun hole events, prizes, raffles, 50/50 raffle.

The cost is $70 per player, or $280 for a foursome. Golfers will receive 18-holes with cart, which includes dinner, beverages, shirt and a goodie bag. Event sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 28. To become a sponsor or to register, visit www.drivingwithcolleen.org. All proceeds go to Circle of Victory to assist cancer patients in Greene County. For questions call Jessica at 937-671-8120 or email drivingwithcolleen@gmail.com.

Placekicking camp in June

XENIA — KP’s Kicking, Punting and Long Snapping Camp will be held from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia for all interested athletes. Campers should arrive by 11:30 a.m. to register and put their cleats on. Camp athletes will learn the basics of place kicking, punting and/or be helped in developing their current skills.

Long snappers will be taught the basics of their key position as well. Registration forms are available online at: https://form.jotform.us/81085574243155. Contact Kole Patterson at 937-409-4626 or by email at kolepatt@ameritech.net for more information.

WGC junior golf camp taking entries

XENIA — WGC Golf Course will host its 32nd annual Miami Valley Junior Golf Camp for boys and girls ages 8-17. The day camp will be in session from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18-21. Campers will receive daily instruction on stroke technique, golf etiquette and the rules of golf. Golf Director Jim Beaver heads a staff that includes PGA pros Garay Goecke, Matt Stotler, Jerry Curtis and Nate Combs. Entry forms are available at the WCG Pro Shop or on line at www.wgcgolfcourse.com under the MVJGA tab.

Play it Forward golf outing June 23

XENIA — The sixth Annual Play it Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 23 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until June 8.

For sponsorship information or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs (jboggs73@aol.com), (937) 239-0036; Steve Greene (sgreene3@columbus.rr.com); Diane Wuebben Ponder (diane.ponder@wright.edu); or Sheryl Haines Yeazel (shel55@ymail.com).

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

