Sports Digest

‘Creek, Bellbrook netters advance

CENTERVILLE — Singles players Austin Staiger of Beavercreek and Brayden Kopp of Bellbrook, along with the Beavercreek doubles team of Curtis Guthrie and Vinodh Enukonda, advanced out of boys high school tennis sectional tournament play, May 12 at Centerville High School.

The top-4 finishers in singles and doubles qualified for the Southwest District tournament, which begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 17 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center (home of the annual ATP tennis tournament) in Mason.

In Saturday’s third place and sectional championship matches, Staiger defeated Kopp to win the Division I third-place singles match, by a 6-3, 7-5 score. The Guthrie-Enukonda senior doubles duo won their D-I third-place match 6-4, 6-4 over a pair from Springboro.

There were no Division II players from the Greene County area to advance.

Beavercreek wins two

BEAVERCREEK — Host Beavercreek High claimed two boys volleyball match wins May 12 in the Ed Zink Fieldhouse. The Beavers defeated Gahanna Lincoln 25-13, 26-24, 25-18, then defeated Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 25-13, 25-21, 25-20.

Simon Ricks led the Beavers (18-6) with 10 kills, Jarrod Brown had 22 assists, Parker Mikesch had 14 digs and four serving aces and Adam Woolley came up with a pair of blocks in the win over Lincoln (15-9).

Against Walsh Jesuit (3-14), Riley Bell had 10 kills and two blocks, Brown dished out 27 assists, Ben Page had two service aces and Ricks bashed seven more kills.

Carroll Boys Basketball Camps in June

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll High School boys basketball program will be hosting two basketball camps in June. The first camp is set for 9 a.m. to noon June 4-8 for boys in 2-5 grade. The second camp is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. June 11-15 for boys in 6-8 grade. Cost for each camp is $85, with registration taking place a half hour before each camp in the Carroll auxiliary gymnasium.

Players will receive instruction from varsity coaches and players, listen to guest speakers, receive T-shirts, and have fun while working hard at their basketball skills. Daily 5-on-5, 3-on-3 and 1-on-1 games will be played.

For more information, or to register online, visit carrollhs.org/2018summercamps.

Raiders play May 17 at Fifth Third

DAYTON — For the first time, ever, Fifth Third Field will host a Wright State University baseball game. The game will feature the Wright State University Raiders and the Northern Kentucky University Norse at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Admission for the game is free, but those planning to attend must have a ticket to enter the ballpark. Learn more about the event and request tickets atwww.daytondragons.com/raiderday.

Chamber golf outing May 23

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd annual golf outing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 23. The outing tees off with a with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at WGC Golf Course. The event will be packed with hole contests, door prizes, a raffle, 50/50 raffle and Mulligans.

The cost is $85 per player, $340 for a foursome. Golfers will receive greens fee and cart, a steak dinner, team photo, and beverages. The WGC driving range will be free of charge starting at 8:30 a.m. Corporate sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 18. To become a sponsor or to register visit www.xacc.com. For questions call the chamber office at 937-372-3591 or email admin@xacc.com.

Driving with Colleen set for June

SPRINGFIELD — The Seventh Annual Driving with Colleen golf outing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9. The outing tees off at Locust Hills Golf Course. The event will be packed with fun hole events, prizes, raffles, 50/50 raffle.

The cost is $70 per player, or $280 for a foursome. Golfers will receive 18-holes with cart, which includes dinner, beverages, shirt and a goodie bag. Event sponsorship is available. Registration deadline is May 28. To become a sponsor or to register, visit www.drivingwithcolleen.org. All proceeds go to Circle of Victory to assist cancer patients in Greene County. For questions call Jessica at 937-671-8120 or email drivingwithcolleen@gmail.com.

Placekicking camp in June

XENIA — KP’s Kicking, Punting and Long Snapping Camp will be held from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia for all interested athletes. Campers should arrive by 11:30 a.m. to register and put their cleats on. Camp athletes will learn the basics of place kicking, punting and/or be helped in developing their current skills.

Long snappers will be taught the basics of their key position as well. Registration forms are available online at: https://form.jotform.us/81085574243155. Contact Kole Patterson at 937-409-4626 or by email at kolepatt@ameritech.net for more information.

WGC junior golf camp taking entries

XENIA — WGC Golf Course will host its 32nd annual Miami Valley Junior Golf Camp for boys and girls ages 8-17. The day camp will be in session from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18-21. Campers will receive daily instruction on stroke technique, golf etiquette and the rules of golf. Golf Director Jim Beaver heads a staff that includes PGA pros Garay Goecke, Matt Stotler, Jerry Curtis and Nate Combs. Entry forms are available at the WCG Pro Shop or on line at www.wgcgolfcourse.com under the MVJGA tab.

Play it Forward golf outing June 23

XENIA — The sixth Annual Play it Forward golf outing/scholarship fundraiser, hosted by the Class of 1973, is scheduled for Saturday, June 23 at WGC golf course in Xenia. Golf registration includes a light breakfast, a full lunch, beverage tickets, practice balls, green fees and cart, in addition to prizes and raffles. The event is open to the public with an early registration discount applied until June 8.

For sponsorship information or to register for the event contact: Jerry Boggs (jboggs73@aol.com), (937) 239-0036; Steve Greene (sgreene3@columbus.rr.com); Diane Wuebben Ponder (diane.ponder@wright.edu); or Sheryl Haines Yeazel (shel55@ymail.com).

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

