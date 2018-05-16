Legacy Christian wins Metro Buckeye Conference All-Sports title

XENIA — Legacy Christian Academy tied Dayton Christian for most total team points awarded by the Metro Buckeye Conference, giving the Xenia-based high school program its third consecutive MBC All-Sports title, and fourth title in the past five years.

Both LCA and Dayton Christian finished with 82 total points. The points are awarded for each school’s finish in their respective Fall, Winter and Spring sports.

Legacy claimed team wins in girls basketball (shared with Troy Christian) and boys track & field, while finishing second among MBC schools in boys cross country, girls cross country, and boys tennis (tied with Dayton Christian).

Legacy Christian also won the eight-team All-Sports title during the 2017 school year under its current name. Formerly known as Xenia Christian, the then-Ambassadors won the team All-Sports title in 2016 and 2014 as well.

Currently known as the Knights, LCA was second overall in Fall sports, first in Winter sports, and second again in Spring sports to finish with 82 points in all, tied with Dayton Christian.

The Metro Buckeye Conference is made up of Jefferson Township, Middletown Christian, Emmanuel Christian, Miami Valley School, Yellow Springs, Troy Christian, Legacy Christian, and Dayton Christian high schools.

