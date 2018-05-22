Allison Simpson (center, with Greeneview Athletic Director Mark Rinehart and Mike Reed) was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for April for Greeneview High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Simpson, a senior on the softball team, is a returning captain of the softball team. Through 11 games, Simpson batted .471 with three doubles, a triple, nine runs batted in, eight runs scored and only one strikeout. The four-year letterman had a 98-percent fielding percentage as well. Simpson was a first-team all Ohio Heritage Conference selection. Her grade-point average is 3.7, and 3.9 cumulative. She also participated on the Softball leadership council and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Allison Simpson (center, with Greeneview Athletic Director Mark Rinehart and Mike Reed) was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for April for Greeneview High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Simpson, a senior on the softball team, is a returning captain of the softball team. Through 11 games, Simpson batted .471 with three doubles, a triple, nine runs batted in, eight runs scored and only one strikeout. The four-year letterman had a 98-percent fielding percentage as well. Simpson was a first-team all Ohio Heritage Conference selection. Her grade-point average is 3.7, and 3.9 cumulative. She also participated on the Softball leadership council and is a member of the National Honor Society.