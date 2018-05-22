Beavers prepare for Centerville with win

CENTERVILLE — It didn’t take very long at all for the top-seeded Beavercreek boys high school volleyball team to breeze through a three-set match with No. 10 seed Miamisburg.

Thirty seven minutes, actually.

The Beavers balance of a solid service game with strong net play made Tuesday’s May 22 contest in the Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association West Regional semifinal match with youthful Miamisburg almost seem like a night practice as Beavercreek rolled to a 25-5, 25-8, 25-3 win.

Unofficially, at least a dozen Beavercreek players recorded at least one kill, with six others recording service aces at one time or another in the match. Beavers coach Carol Bysak rotated players in and out with frequency against the less experienced Vikings.

“The boys worked on a few items that we’ve been wanting to work on, and this was the opportunity for us to do that,” Bysak said. “Miamisburg’s an up-and-coming program. Those boys, from when we saw them earlier in the year, they’ve really improved tremendously. To me, that’s really great to see programs coming up in the area. Tonight’s match did give us an opportunity to work on some things that we’ll probably need for Saturday.”

That’s when the Beavers will return to Centerville High School for a 2 p.m. regional final, against the host Centerville Elks.

Bysak said Beavercreek defeated Centerville in three sets with relative ease the first time the two teams met, “but then they came to our house and we needed four sets to beat them,” she added. “So they’re another up-and-coming team. They’ve improved, and now we have to counteract what they’ve been doing, in order to be successful.”

Ben Page, Parker Mikesch, Grant Fullenkamp, Alex Le, Jarrod Brown and Naumaan Hussain each registered at least one service ace.

Michael Abbitt led the Beavers with six kills, while Ben Page, Riley Bell, Simon Ricks, Brown, Mikesch, Landon Shoemake, Fullenkamp, Adam Woolley, Hussain and Alex Parson had at least one apiece.

Beavercreek is now 19-6 overall. They finished ranked No. 7 in the final OHSBVA Division I state poll. Miamisburg closes out its season at 2-14.

Beavercreek’s Riley Bell (8) and Ben Page (2) go up for a block attempt, as Michael Abbitt (11), Jarrod Brown (9) and Simon Ricks (13) look to grab the deflection, in Tuesday’s May 22 boys high school volleyball West Regional semifinal match against Miamisburg. Beavercreek won in three sets, on the Centerville High School floor. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_8and2Block_PS.jpg Beavercreek’s Riley Bell (8) and Ben Page (2) go up for a block attempt, as Michael Abbitt (11), Jarrod Brown (9) and Simon Ricks (13) look to grab the deflection, in Tuesday’s May 22 boys high school volleyball West Regional semifinal match against Miamisburg. Beavercreek won in three sets, on the Centerville High School floor. John Bombatch | Greene County News Beavercreek junior Alex Parson hits around the block try by Miamisburg’s Kole Grossnickle (19), in Tuesday’s West Regional semifinal boys high school volleyball match in Centerville. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_Creek14_PS.jpg Beavercreek junior Alex Parson hits around the block try by Miamisburg’s Kole Grossnickle (19), in Tuesday’s West Regional semifinal boys high school volleyball match in Centerville. John Bombatch | Greene County News Back from an early-season ankle injury, Parker Mikesch has been a welcome addition to the Beavercreek arsenal. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_Mikesch_PS.jpg Back from an early-season ankle injury, Parker Mikesch has been a welcome addition to the Beavercreek arsenal. John Bombatch | Greene County News Beavercreek players did pushups whenever a teammate recorded a service ace, in Tuesday’s May 22 Regional Semifinal win over Miamisburg. They did a lot ot pushups, at Centerville High School. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_PushUps_PS.jpg Beavercreek players did pushups whenever a teammate recorded a service ace, in Tuesday’s May 22 Regional Semifinal win over Miamisburg. They did a lot ot pushups, at Centerville High School. John Bombatch | Greene County News

