Marauders Scott hurdles to DII Championships

WILBERFORCE — Central State University hurdler Juan Scott will attempt to defend his title in the 110-meter hurdles at this year’s NCAA Division II national championships, May 24-26.

Scott, a sophomore from Dayton, automatically qualified for the national championships by running a 13.83-second pass last April at the Penn Relays. Scott’s time ranks No. 3 among all NCAA Division II 110-meter hurdlers.

“It is an honor to compete on the national stage,” said Scott. “Leading up to the national competition, I am continuing to mentally prepare myself for the meet and the atmosphere that surrounds it.”

Scott is one of 754 participants, 377 men and 377 women, participating in the championships. He will open competition on the national stage at 6:40 p.m. on Friday, May 25.

Last year, Scott won CSU’s first NCAA Division II title with a school record-setting pace of 13.73 in Bradenton, Florida. Earlier this year, Scott claimed the school’s first NCAA Division II indoor national title with a time of 7.83 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles.

“While I have experienced some success and achieved some great things, I remain determined to become the best athlete I can be,” said Scott. “I think that I have learned from every race I have been a part of, which has helped me mature as a both a competitor and a person.”

During the current outdoor season, Scott has recorded three wins and three top-three finishes in the 110-meter hurdles which includes wins at the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships and the Miami University Duals. Scott also ranked among the NCAA Division II South Region’s top 400-meter hurdlers, recording four victories. For his combined efforts in the hurdle events, Scott was selected to the USTFCCCA All-Region Team as both a 110 meter and 400 meter hurdler.

“I really have a deep passion for this sport and hope to one day reach my goal of competing as a professional. In order to get there, I need to continue to work and get better under the direction of my coach. My family, friends and teammates have also served me as great sources of motivation through their constant support and encouragement,” he said.

The 2018 NCAA Division II Championships will be held Thursday through Saturday in Charlotte, N.C. Johnson C. Smith University will serve as this year’s host institution.

Events will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

For a complete list of this year’s competitors and live results, visit – https://results.leonetiming.com/?mid=1409 .

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_JuanScott2018_PS.jpg Courtesy Central State University. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_CSULogo-copy_PS.jpg Courtesy Central State University. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/05/web1_juanscott_PS.jpg Courtesy Central State University.

For more information about Central State University athletics, please visit maraudersports.com.

For more information about Central State University athletics, please visit maraudersports.com.