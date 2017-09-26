Wilberforce student killed in accident

WILBERFORCE — A Wilberforce student died as a result of a single-car accident Sept. 26.

According to a Facebook post by the university, Alexandria Austin, a sophomore psychology major from Pennsylvania, died in the early morning accident near the intersection of North Bickett Road and US 42.

“Alex was a member of the University Choir and Black Women United and contributed greatly to our community in many ways,” according to a statement from University President Hermon Felton Jr. “As we mourn the loss of our beloved ‘Alex,’ we ask for prayer for her family and for the two Wilberforce and one Central State University student who were seriously injured in this accident and are currently undergoing treatment at Miami Valley Hospital. Please join me in keeping Alex and her family and friends in our thoughts as we process the enormity of this loss.”

Grief counselors were available for students at the Alumni Multiplex and the school planned a prayer vigil for 5 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told WDTN four female students from Wilberforce had just left the university when the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. OSP said the car was going west on North Bickett Road toward US 42 when the driver lost control going around a curve and crashed into a tree.

OSP said all four students were wearing their seat belts and Alcohol was not suspected as a factor in the crash.

A crash reconstruction team was expected at the scene Tuesday morning to investigate the crash.

Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz. Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.

