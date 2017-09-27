Verdict: guilty for Fairborn man

XENIA — A Greene County jury returned three guilty verdicts Sept. 27 for a Fairborn man accused of rape.

Dakota Lacey, 24, was tried on rape, gross sexual imposition and importuning. He was accused of raping a then-12-year-old girl in his Fairborn home over Christmas break last year.

A jury of 12 deliberated for a total of five hours.

Patrick Mulligan, attorney for Lacey, said he was very disappointed and that the verdicts justified an appeal.

“The verdict certainly doesn’t match the medical evidence,” he said at the conclusion of the trial.

Assistant prosecutor Cheri Stout was pleased with the outcome.

“It was a tough case. I’m very grateful to the jury for the time and thought that they put into reaching a verdict,” she said.

Stout said Lacey is facing 10 to life in prison for the rape charge, a first-degree-felony, which also means he will be classified as a Tier III sex offender. The other charges, gross sexual imposition and importuning, both carry a potential of five years.

Lacey has been held in the Greene County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Judge Stephen Wolaver will schedule a sentencing date.

