Xenia teacher in jail in Logan County

XENIA — A teacher employed by Xenia Community Schools is in the Logan County Jail in for allegedly raping a woman in a bar at Indian Lake.

Brandon Murray, 34, is being held on $100,000 and faces charges of rape and gross sexual imposition for the alleged incident which occurred in the parking lot at Froggy’s Bar June 25.

Murray is a teacher at the Miami Valley Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Xenia, which receives its teachers from Xenia schools, according to Superintendent Gabe Lofton. Lofton said Murray is currently on indefinite paid administrative leave and said there is no reason to believe Murray victimized any students at the rehab center or in any of the Xenia schools.

According to the statement of facts on file with the Bellefontaine Municipal Court, Murray allegedly entered the woman’s vehicle in the parking lot and fondled and sexually assaulted her. The statement of facts also indicates the woman recorded a phone call with Murray where he allegedly didn’t deny the allegations and repeatedly apologized.

Murray told investigators in August that the alleged fondling was consensual but could not remember the entire event and denied any other type of sexual assault.

A preliminary hearing on the rape charge is set for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16. The rape charge is a first-degree felony, while the gross sexual imposition is a fourth-degree felony.

Murray currently lives in Medway, according to court records. He is a graduate of Tecumseh High School where he was a multi-sport athlete.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/10/web1_MUGSHOTS_34430989.jpg

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.