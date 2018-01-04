Longtime Xenia radio personality dies

XENIA —Longtime area radio personality John “Bucks” Braun died unexpectedly Jan. 4 according to a Facebook post by Classic Country Radio.

Since January 2004, Braun, 68, hosted the morning show at Classic Country Radio, a network of five southwest Ohio radio stations headquartered in downtown Xenia.

“Legions of loyal listeners throughout the region relied on the detailed news, weather, and traffic reports, mixed with country oldies featured each weekday during the Bucks Braun Morning Show. Dozens of Miami Valley businesses enjoyed a professional relationship with Mr. Braun as their daily pitchman,” according to the obituary, which was posted on Facebook.

Braun was a broadcaster in the Dayton market for nearly 30 years and entertained audiences throughout the country for more than 50 years. A native of Ludlow, Ky., Braun earned his radio license before he was eligible for a driver’s license. He hosted radio morning shows in Ohio, Florida, Mississippi, Arizona, and Kentucky before joining WONE in Dayton in 1989.

He was a 2011 inductee into the Dayton Area Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame and was also a community service leader who worked diligently on behalf of Shriners Hospitals for Children, Angel Flights, and numerous veterans organizations.

A public visitation will be held 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Dayton VA Medical Center, Voluntary Services (135), 4100 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428.

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

