‘Revenge fight’ leads to shooting

XENIA — A 15-year-old boy from Xenia is in the Juvenile Detention Center as the result of a Jan. 21 shooting.

According to police, a 17-year-old was shot in the stomach around 8:15 p.m. on Pocahontas Street near South Detroit Street. The shooting was the result of a “revenge fight” according to authorities, who added that the victim was set up to be at the location.

The shooting victim was taken to Kettering Medical Center, where he is considered stable.

Authorities are not releasing the suspect’s name because he has not been formally charged.

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz. Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.

