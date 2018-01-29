GCPH reminds Super Bowl fans to drive sober

XENIA — Prior to Super Bowl LII, Greene County highway safety and law enforcement officials and Greene County Safe Communities Coalition members are partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind football fans to drive sober.

According to Greene County Public Health officials, in all states, drivers are considered alcohol-impaired if they have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher. Drunk driving can be deadly, and even small amounts of alcohol can impair judgment to make driving unsafe. In 2016, there were 10,497 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involving drunk drivers. Among the 10,497 alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities, 67 percent (7,052) were in crashes in which at least one driver had a BAC of .15, almost twice the legal limit.

“We want to encourage folks to turn over their keys to a sober driver – our vote for game MVP – before they begin drinking,” said Jillian Drew, Safe Communities Coordinator at GCPH.“Drunk driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. If you don’t have an MVP to make sure folks get home safely, consider other ride options, such as public transportation, calling for a taxi, Lyft or Uber, or using a rideshare program.”

In addition, NHTSA’s SaferRide Mobile App, available in the app store, is another resource to help fans who have been drinking find a sober ride home by identifying their location and helping to call a taxi or a friend to pick them up.

Sober designated drivers should be sure to refrain from drinking alcohol. Designated drivers can tweet @NHTSAgov during Super Bowl LII to be featured on NHTSA’s National Wall of Fame.

For more Super Bowl weekend safety information, visit www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov/SuperBowl.