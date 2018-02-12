XCS assistant superintendent resigns from position

XENIA — A resignation agreement between the Xenia Community School District and Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Christy Fielding was unanimously approved by the board of education Feb. 12.

Fielding had been on indefinite administrative leave since Jan. 30. No reason was given for that move.

Under terms of the eight-page agreement, the board will pay Fielding a lump sum in an amount equal to the unpaid portion of her contract that expires July 31, 2018. Her annual salary is $140,960.80 according to a document dated Aug. 1, 2017 in Fielding’s personnel file. The board will also continue to pay into the state retirement system as if Fielding finished her contract, minus a payout of 50 percent of accrued but unused vacation time. The agreement also stipulates that Fielding is not to comment to anyone other than her spouse, attorneys and tax advisers regarding the arrangements or agreements of the resignation document, or any discussions leading to the resignation. She also agreed not to apply for any positions within the district in the future.

Fielding also agreed not to file “certain claims for alleged discrimination” that she might otherwise have desired to assert against the board. The board recognizes that by agreeing to the resignation it does not admit any violation of law and it has entered into the agreement solely in the interest of “resolving finally“ all claims and issues relating to Fielding’s employment and separation of employment with the board.

Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton had no comment after the Feb. 12 board meeting.

Fielding joined XCS in 2011 as director of business and technology and was promoted to assistant superintendent in April 2015 as part of central office restructuring by former Superintendent Denny Morrison.

Prior to coming to Xenia, Fielding was the development project coordinator for Jasper County in South Carolina, responsible for the county’s economic development efforts and more than $7 million in construction projects.

http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/02/web1_Fielding-1.jpg Fielding http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/02/web1__thumb_xflag-xeniabuccaneers-logo-4-4.jpg Fielding

Christy Fielding had been on admin leave since Jan. 30

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.