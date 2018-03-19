Art boasts talent of county’s seniors

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Greene County Council on Aging and the Fairborn Art Association presented the Greene County Senior Artisan Show March 18. The show will continue 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 21 at the Fairborn Art Association Gallery, 221 North Central Avenue. The show displays the talent and creativity of many Greene County seniors. Artwork exhibits range from paintings and mixed media to sculpture and photography.

