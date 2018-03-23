BREAKING: 3 vehicle crash at Old 35 and Progress

Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Xenia Police Department and Xenia Fire Division responded to a three-vehicle crash at Old 35 and Progress Drive before 5 p.m. March 23. The crash left one vehicle in the ditch and two vans on the roadway. Crews cleaned up debris and blocked the road for vehicles heading westbound on Old 35.
