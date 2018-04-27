Man who pulled gun facing multiple charges

XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy April 26.

Samuel Thomas Morrison, 25, is in the Greene County Jail awaiting a court appearance on five charges including aggravated felonious assault, a first-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; inducing panic and simple assault, both fourth degree felonies; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to the jail website.

The incident began shortly before 3 p.m. when Sgt. Brad Balonier observed Morrison in the alley by the sheriff’s office walking with a bandana on his face. Sheriff Gene Fischer said Balonier kept an eye on Morrison, who allegedly pulled the gun when he reached the street. Balonier drew his weapon and took cover, Fischer said, and Morrison fled the scene.

Morrison was arrested around 3:20 p.m. after being taken to the ground and tased by law enforcement officials. After initially fleeing, he ran into an apartment on North Monroe, where he eventually came out with his hands up before running again, Fischer said.

The weapon, which was recovered a short time after the incident, turned out to be BB gun, according to Fischer.

Fischer and Xenia Police Chief Randy Person lauded Balonier for how he handled the incident even though Fischer it would have been justified had Balonier fired at Morrison.

“We don’t know when the initial confrontation occurred what kind of gun it is,” Fischer said. “We’re very happy with the turnout. At no time did we feel we put anybody else in the city in danger.”

Fisher said Balonier didn’t fire due to the “proximity of the YMCA and other factors.”

Morrison was previously in the county jail in late 2017 on domestic violence charges, according to court records. Fischer said Morrison is also known to a Xenia detective who handles such cases, and Morrison may have made previous indications that he wanted to commit “suicide by cop.”

Scott Halasz | Greene County News Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer speaks about the incident in Xenia April 26 as Xenia Police Chief Randy Person observes. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/04/web1_IMG_0537.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer speaks about the incident in Xenia April 26 as Xenia Police Chief Randy Person observes. The alleged suspect is seen walking behind the sheriff’s office on surveillance video. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/04/web1_IMG_0539.jpg The alleged suspect is seen walking behind the sheriff’s office on surveillance video. Morrison http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/04/web1_MUGSHOTS_34570146.jpg Morrison

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

