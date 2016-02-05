Brickheads help county recycle

For Greene County News

XENIA – A First Lego League team has teamed up with the Greene County recycling center to promote and teach about recyling.

The Brickheads, a local science team made up of 9-14 year olds, visited the center as part of their 2015 FFL challenge.

The City of Xenia has a contract with Rumpke, a solid waste hauler, to provide curbside recycling to its residents. To those residents, recycling is as easy as placing items in a bin and placing that at the end of their driveway on trash night. This makes it very easy to reuse paper and plastic and keep it out of the landfill.

But what about items that Rumpke can’t take or cities without a curbside recycling program? Many of the items that cannot be part of the curbside recycling program can be recycled by bringing them to the Greene County Environmental Services drop-off center on Greene Way Boulevard in Xenia.

This center accepts cardboard, newspaper, paper, magazines, phone books, and soft-cover books. It also accepts plastic numbers #1 and #2 and glass bottles and jars and metal cans along with rechargeable batteries, lead acid batteries, and household alkaline batteries as well.

The environmental center offers to dispose of many other things as well. Visit the web site at http://www.co.greene.oh.us to see all of the items accepted there as well as other places that accepts used items.

The Brickheads team was put up to this challenge by First, which inspires school-age kids to team up and solve challenges with innovative solutions. They also get to build, program and compete with robots. To learn more about this organization and how to start a team visit www.firstinspires.org/

Scott Halasz | Greene County News Members of the Brickheads are helping the county with a recycling project. Pictured (left to right) are: Devan Lapchynski, Anjali Phadke, Johanna Taylor, Isabella Sherlin, Peter Taylor, Coach Ben Marotta, Claire Marotta and Ethan Moore. Not pictured is Coach Mary Jane Foos. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2016/02/web1_DSC_2044.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News Members of the Brickheads are helping the county with a recycling project. Pictured (left to right) are: Devan Lapchynski, Anjali Phadke, Johanna Taylor, Isabella Sherlin, Peter Taylor, Coach Ben Marotta, Claire Marotta and Ethan Moore. Not pictured is Coach Mary Jane Foos.

Story provided by Brickheads member Devan Lapchynski.

