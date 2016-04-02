Auto mall concept under development

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Greene County is helping to develop branding for an “auto mall” along U.S. Route 35 in Beavercreek Township.

According to Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson, plans to market the concept are still preliminary. Huddleson said that county staff members are currently working to develop cost estimates for marketing and branding the vehicle dealership mall through a website.

“There’s still a branding effort afoot for the Beavercreek Auto Mall concept or something similar,” Huddleson said. “There have been a couple of meetings between the county, the dealers and the township and there’s continued interest in that and the commissioners are still committed to assisting with a branding effort there.”

The idea of an auto mall branding effort was first raised as a possibility in meetings Greene County Commissioners held with representatives from auto dealers in Beavercreek Township about plans for major highway construction on U.S. Route 35. At that point, the idea was compared to Kings Auto Mall in Cincinnati, which has a unified brand, website and signage for the various auto dealers there.

According to Huddleson, any signage costs for the auto mall brand would fall to the businesses and would have to be compatible with Beavercreek Township’s zoning regulations.

Huddleson hoped to be able to meet with representatives from the auto dealers in the next “30-60 days” to give them an idea of the level of commissioners’ commitment to getting the project off the ground.

“What [commissioners would] like to see, best case scenario, is that we help get it started, and then we turn it over to the businesses in that corridor, and they pick it up from there,” he said.

The auto mall concept would be branded around the auto dealerships along U.S. Route 35 in Beavercreek Township. Nathan Pilling | Greene County News

By Nathan Pilling npilling@civitasmedia.com

Reach Nathan Pilling at 937-502-4498 or on Twitter @XDGNatePilling.

