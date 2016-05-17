Delivering the first cans

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Waste Management started delivering new trash and recycling bins to Fairborn households Monday. Pictured left to right is Waste Management Senior District Manager Fred Harmon Jr., Fairborn resident Melody Gast (who received the first bin in the city), Fairborn Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick, Tom Turchiano of Waste Management and Richard Palacios or Cascade Engineering.

The yellow-lid cans are for recycling, while the taller green-lidded cans are for trash. Waste Management asks that citizens place them three feet apart.

