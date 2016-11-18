FAIRBORN — Joan L. Lewis, age 69 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday November 15, 2016 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born March 28, 1947 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Thomas and Juanita (Mays) Fraley. Joan was a longtime member of Solid Rock Church in Monroe and she owned and operated Camco Appraisal Company along with her husband. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Arnold and Gladys Lewis; and a brother-in-law, Toney Chaney, Sr. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jack; two children, Sheri (Rick) Penwell of South Vienna, Jason (Tracy) Lewis of Xenia; seven grandchildren, Chad (Jamie) Spain, Cory Penwell, Aaron Spain, Lauren Lewis, Paige Penwell, Carson Lewis, Isabella Lewis; a great-granddaughter, Sophia; two sisters, Rita (Steve) Ratcliffe, Phyllis Chaney; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. The family will receive friends on Friday November 18, 2016 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A funeral service will be held on Saturday November 19, 2016 at 1:00 P.M. at the Solid Rock Church, 903 Union Rd., Lebanon, Pastor Darlene Bishop officiating. The family will also receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service at the church. A graveside service will follow at the Enon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Darlene Bishop Home for Life, 903 Union Rd., Lebanon, OH 45036. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2016/11/web1_LewisJoan.jpeg