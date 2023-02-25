Prayers and family pets

The children and I have come to enjoy our times spent with my cousin Josh, his wife Joyce, and their five children. At any given time they, as many others, have been there for us during these times of adjusting and readjusting as we miss Daniel.

Once a week I meet with them for an hour or two to talk and pray about whatever has been on my mind such as a decision to make, one of the children facing hard times, the list goes on as you can imagine.

On Sunday evening they invited us to come over for supper and have our prayer time afterward. We didn’t hesitate.

By 5 p.m. we were all ready to go. Austin, our 8-year-old, who had purchased three bunnies only a few days before, begged to take one along. I consented, so he scooped his favorite snow white one up and carried her with him on our short walk back through the woods to their house. As we walked up through their yard we discovered Gumdrop, our Toy Poodle, had slipped along over.

Josh and his 14-year-old son, Michiah, smoked fish and hot dogs in their smoker on the porch while the younger children passed around Starlight the bunny.

Supper was light and tasty, perfect for a Sunday evening. The fish and hot dogs made super sandwiches along with sprouts Joyce had raised in a quart jar by her kitchen window. Frozen peaches, strawberries and shortcake were served besides.

The girls helped us with the dishes, it didn’t take long to have them done.

We were relaxing in the living room when in walked Michiah. We gasped. It was true — a rooster! Little Joshua’s eyes grew wide with wonder. It looked hilarious to say the least. A tame rooster was perched on his shoulder as Michiah calmly walked through the house with it. They had purchased it two days before at Dinky’s, an auction barn, where Austin had bought his three rabbits.

Josh and I headed for the office where we were soon deep into conversation, while the children busied themselves with various games. After a bit there was a knock on the door.

It was Austin, “I can’t find my bunny!” The children had been playing with it and somehow it had disappeared.

“Get a flashlight and make sure it’s not under one of the couches or under a bed,” I instructed.

Soon a relieved boy was at the door again, “Mom we found it — it was under the couch!”

After talking and praying over the things I had jotted down, we came out to the kitchen table where the children were playing games. Now if I had thought it was hilarious before, this really topped it all off. At the head of the table was an empty chair. Well, not quite empty. The rooster had literally roosted on the back of the chair and was sound asleep through the racket and action!

To say the least we all had a great visit and enjoyed the extra pets for one evening.

And by the way, Michiah did take the rooster back out with the chickens for the night!

Last week Josh and us enjoyed this casserole made by a friend who prepared it for us. Perhaps you too, may be able to bless another by making it and passing some on. If that is not possible, just give them the gift of prayer, God has no limits on what he can do with faith-filled prayers!

Southwest Chicken Casserole:

5 cups chicken breast, diced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon taco seasoning

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

Second layer:

2 ½ cups water

1 teaspoons garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon pink salt

1 1/2 tablespoons coconut oil

1/2 teaspoon parsley flakes

1 1/2 cups rice

Third Layer:

2 cups black beans, drained

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Fourth Layer:

2 cups corn, whole kernel

2 cups shredded cheese

Toppings:

Lettuce, chopped

Salsa sauce

Sour cream

Directions:

Mix chicken and all the ingredients in the first layer together. Marinate for 4 hours. Spoon into a 9 x 13 inch pan. Bake for 20 minutes, stirring once.

On the second layer, bring water and seasonings to a boil. Add rice, boil until tender. Drain. Pour on top of baked chicken.

Mix together all ingredients for third layer and pour over rice.

For the fourth layer, drain corn and put on top of beans. Bake covered, 15 -20 minutes at 350 degrees.

Serve with lettuce, salsa sauce and sour cream.