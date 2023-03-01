Remodeled laundromat receives unwanted attention

XENIA — A newly remodeled 24-hour laundromat business at 501 W. Second Street has caught the attention of unexpected guests when the owners became aware that area homeless people had been visiting It’s Laundry Time.

The couple spoke before city council Feb. 9 sharing concerns about what they called an endless stream of homeless people that had been hanging out there allegedly using drugs and alcohol inside the business, leaving graffiti, stealing and/or ripping signs off the wall, riding bicycles inside the business, etc.

Lisa and Alan Hunter of Miami Township said they have had to call Xenia Police Division numerous times although the business literally had just opened days earlier.

The Hunters have also owned an unattended laundromat — Your Town Laundry — in Middletown since 2010. The Hunters said they feel that although their other 24-hour laundromat is in a more depressed area, it has remained a viable, clean, and well-established business.

“We’ve experienced vandalism in the store and some signs taken down,” said Alan Hunter, who just signed a 10-year lease. He added that he and his wife have already put $750,000 into the remodeled facility which boasts all new equipment.

Alan Hunter tried to stop in the new laundromat at least four times a week and has a cleaning crew that stops in there twice a day. The business is monitored inside and out and restrooms are automatically locked after 11:30 p.m.

After speaking to XPD about the incidents, Hunter said things have been better the last week and half. He was told that repeated offenders will be trespassed off the property.

“The new equipment is very expensive and should last 10-15 years,” said Hunter, who keeps a constant eye on the new property and has said he and his wife will not tolerate any criminal activity at their new site.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback because Xenia needed a good, clean, safe place to do their laundry,” Hunter said.