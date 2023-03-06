Officials investigating body found at Sugarcreek MetroPark

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — Five River MetroParks is investigating the death of a 60-year-old male, whose body was found in Sugarcreek MetroPark Monday around 12 p.m.

The man — whose identity has not been released by officials — was found inside the park’s rear entrance off Lakeview Drive by an off-duty police officer who was walking his dogs near a small creek.

Five River MetroParks Chief Mark Hess confirmed it is being treated as a suicide by single gunshot to the head. His staff and the Greene County Coroners Office are awaiting final autopsy reports. This is the second body that has been discovered at the park in the last two weeks, according to Hess.

The park, located at 4178 Conference Road, Bellbrook, is a heavily wooded 618 acres known for its 500-year-old Oak trees and distinctive areas that are sought out by locals and tourists. The most popular are Sycamore Ridge, Beech Woods, Osage Orange Tunnel, the Three Sisters, and Planted Prairie.