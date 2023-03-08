City accepts bid for East Market St. ADA ramp project

XENIA — City Council took a big step toward the reconstruction of a section of East Market Street by authorizing a contract to bring ramps into ADA compliance.

Council accepted a bid Feb. 23 from A&B Asphalt Corporation to install 16 ADA-compliant ramps this year. The project cost of $85,988 will be paid out of funds appropriated for it in the city’s 2023 budget.

According to council records, in October 2021, the city’s engineering staff applied for grant funding through Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission to rehabilitate East Market Street from North Detroit Street to North Columbus Avenue. The city was awarded the requested funding which will allow for the reconstruction of this section of East Market Street in 2024.

In order to receive the funding and proceed with the roadway reconstruction, all associated ADA ramps must be in full compliance with federal standards. The ADA requires that all businesses and public use wheelchair ramps adhere to a 1:12 slope ratio, meaning that there must be a one-inch rise in the ramp for every corresponding 12 inches of the ramp.

Requirements also include landings at the top and bottom of the ramp. Project work will include walk removal, curb and gutter removed, concrete walk and curb ramp, detectable warning, topsoil furnished and placed, seeding and mulching, maintaining of traffic, and mobilization.

The total reconstruction project estimate, as submitted, was $636,638. The approved grant funding for the project from the state is up to $404,741 (64 percent), with the city’s local match being up to $229,897 (36 percent).

A&B Asphalt Corporation has successfully completed similar projects for the city and its regional jurisdictions for many years according to city officials.

