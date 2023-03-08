XCS to host college/career expo March 17

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools will host a college and career expo featuring more than 30 local business and community partners at the Greene County Fairgrounds next Friday, March 17.

Students will be bused by grade to the fairgrounds where they will interact with partner organizations that represent the 16 nationally recognized career clusters. These clusters are groups of jobs that are similar in terms of their features, knowledge, and skill set and include areas such as Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources, Education and Training, Finance, Health Sciences, and more. During the Expo, students will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn about career options, and explore local colleges.

“Focusing on college and career readiness is essential to the future success of Xenia students,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton. “This event, which we plan to hold annually, is part of our long-term strategy to help students explore career options from an earlier age so they can successfully chart their path in high school and beyond.”

The expo was planned by the district’s Curriculum, Instruction and Technology Department to supplement work done throughout the year in school buildings where students learn with teachers day-to-day in classrooms, and participate in extracurricular activities ranging from theater to athletics.

School officials said that as part of college and career readiness initiatives, this year, students also began using Naviance, a college, career, and life readiness software that helps students discover and explore their strengths, careers, and prepare for continuing their education after high school.

Partner organizations range from colleges and businesses to government agencies and nonprofits. A partial list of those partnering include: 4 Paws for Ability, Central State University, Cedarville University, Clark State College, Kettering Health, Sinclair College, Wright State University, Xenia Community Library, and Xenia Police.

The expo is open to students in grades 6-12 and will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.